St. Mary's Thanksgiving meal will look different but still looking to serve the community

St. Mary’s Catholic church’s Thanksgiving Dinner will look a bit different this year due to COVID-19, but still has a goal of bringing together the community around the holidays.
There will be no dine-in option, instead meals will be offered for carry-out or delivery. The dinner will be 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, and attendees can call the parish office to coordinate pick up or delivery. The parish office can be reached at 608-742-6998 and is located at 309 W Cook St.
“For the health and safety of our community we have a limited number of volunteers that will be screened and required to where masks,” said Amy Jo Fisher, event organizer.
Fisher said this year’s dinner is exceptionally important because of the struggles this year and the on-going pandemic have caused for many people in the community.
“It is so important to cultivate community especially during a time where people are isolated,” said Fisher. “By following the CDC guidelines and taking proactive measures to protect individuals and our community, we can spread love, joy and happiness that is needed at this time.”
The dinner will include traditional thanksgiving fare, with turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and a variety of pies.
Fisher said a few local businesses have contributed and donated to make the dinner possible, along with many volunteers who work to cook and serve the dinner.
“It absolutely just fills my cup, makes my heart so happy and proud to be a part of this great community. Way to go Portage, I am proud to serve you!” said Fisher.
General Engineering Company has donated to the church’s dinner multiple years in a row, and donated $400 to the event this year.
Typically, the company holds a staff-wide soup cook off where members of the staff bring in homemade soups and pay $5 to taste test the different soups. Each $5 donation is matched by General Engineering, and donated to St. Mary’s for the thanksgiving dinner.
This year due to the pandemic, the company was unable to host it’s usual fundraiser but still felt strongly about giving to the event, said Tracy Michaels, who does Marketing and Public Relations for GEC.
“We obviously still wanted to support the dinner, we just couldn’t not help them out,” said Michaels.
Other donors for the event include Walmart, Culver’s an Fairway Mortgage in Portage.
