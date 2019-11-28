Citing a growing trend in thrift shop sales, increasing charitable needs and challenges with existing space, St. Vincent de Paul of Dodge County is announcing its “Building to Serve our Neighbors” capital campaign.
Ben Nelson, manager of the store/food pantry/donation center at 125 Dodge Drive, indicated that the goal is to raise $1 million by Dec. 31, 2020.
“An initial, generous donor will match donations made between now and April 30, 2020, up to $200,000, which is a tremendous way to kick start the campaign,” Nelson said. “St. Vincent’s has seen a prolonged and rising monthly increase in the number of families needing assistance, thus the capital campaign has as its central purpose the expansion of assistance capacity.”
The need to optimize its space is urgent, given a strong rise in the number of people the charity serves.
“Over the last two years St. Vincent de Paul has provided more than $400,000 in assistance to 22,000 individuals,” said Nelson. “We’ve seen that continually grow and rise and we don’t foresee the trajectory changing. In order to position ourselves to assist more families, keep them in their homes and keep their utilities connected we need to grow our store. Our customers are always saying we need a bigger store and we agree with them.”
The number of clients served by St. Vincent de Paul Society of Dodge County is not necessarily an indicator of increasing poverty, but rather of increased awareness about the charity.
“People really got to know about us after the apartment explosion and apartment fire of 2018, resulting in the deaths of three people and displacement of dozens of individuals and families,” said Nelson. “We used to be a best kept secret, and now we’re an asset that many more people can use when they need us.”
Proceeds from the sale of the former downtown location are allowing the local council to acquire 3.9 acres of additional land (west of the current store), with a closing slated for early 2020. The current plan is to expand the current building to the rear (south) on land the charity already owns. The additional property, roughly between the current property to the driveway of the former Green Giant facility off Dodge Drive, will provide additional parking, a drive for semis to load and unload, and other future uses.
Sales at the store have increased 30 percent each of the last three years and are projected to continue to rise as they have across the nation.
“Since December of 2016 our sales have doubled,” said Nelson, adding that credit for success is due to the dedication of staff, volunteers and the forward-looking society board.
The stigma of “thrifting” has also diminished, he said.
“There’s been a big shift in society wanting to be green be healthy, reduce, reuse and recycle and at St. Vincent de Paul you can do all of those things,” said Nelson. "You can buy something that’s a treasure to you that someone else didn’t want any more. It keeps things out of the landfill. It keeps products being used and you can also save a considerable amount of money.”
The council’s current annual operating budget is nearly $900,000.
With the latest expansion the current building will be entirely dedicated to sales. An addition of roughly the same size of the current store (16,000 square feet) will be added for accepting and processing donations and discounted new products.
The structure is likely to be steel, though probably not as tall as the current facility.
More staff and volunteers will be required, although there are no projections for what those numbers might be.
Current staff includes 20 to 22 full and part-time employees and 140 volunteers (varying from one day a week to five days a week in roughly three-hour shifts.
“It will greatly increase our ability to assist more people,” said Nelson. “There will be lot of opportunities given the number of departments in our store.”
Training is also provided for individuals with mental handicaps and/or physical disabilities.
“We partner with several agencies to offer job training and coaching in our facility as well.” Nelson said.
Nelson is optimistic that ground will be broken in 2020 – perhaps as early as spring.
Regarding the capital campaign, store volunteer Tom Heffron and society board board member Jim Hafenstein are urging donors to help the charity to take advantage of the donation-matching opportunity.
“We ask you to prayerfully consider supporting the 'Building to Serve our Neighbors' campaign,” said Heffron.
According to Hafenstein, there are several ways to support the campaign:
● Make a cash donation or pledge using the form found online here, or in the store.
● Pledge appreciated assets and avoid some capital gains taxes (contact the
store manager and/or your tax advisor for details).
● Make a cash donation at the checkout counter.
● Remember SVdP in your will.
Hafenstein cited the SVdP Thrift Store’s mission statement, which is to serve people of all or no denominations: “We are all dedicated to serve Christ’s needy sisters and brothers. All who enter our store are welcomed with dignity and respect, and we trust they will leave as friends to shop with us again.”
