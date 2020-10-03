St. Vincent Thrift Store expansion begins: Charity will more than double its space

A dock for loading bundled clothing, to be sent to missions around the world, will remain. A community garden to supply fresh produce to the Dodge County Food Pantry will remain, with an added external spigot for watering.

A water retention basin will be built to reduce run-off and to filter that water before it enters the local aquifer.

“We’re doing everything as green as we can,” said Nelson. “We put a real focus on that.”

The need for additional space is urgent he said. Sales at the store have increased 30 percent each of the last three years and are projected to continue to rise.

“Since December of 2016 our sales more than doubled,” said Nelson, adding that credit for success is due to the dedication of staff, volunteers and the forward-looking society board.

In the time of COVID-19, the added space will allow better social distancing and safer operations for employees, volunteers and customers.

Nelson has also noticed a significant rise in need since the pandemic began in March.