St. Vincent Thrift Store expansion begins: Charity will more than double its space

A crowd of masked well-wishers appeared behind the Beaver Dam St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop, 125 Dodge Drive, Wednesday morning as a groundbreaking ceremony was held.
The Rev. Michael Erwin gave a blessing for a 22,000-square-foot expansion, speeches were given.
A $5,000 donation was presented by American Bank, which has also arranged a mortgage for the project.
The group started its “Building to Save Our Neighbors” campaign last year.
Ben Nelson, manager of the store/food pantry/donation center, said a challenge to raise $200,000 before April 30 fell short by half. The benefactor still donated the total challenge amount, however.
“It was a tremendous way to kick start the campaign,” Nelson said. “St. Vincent’s has seen a steady increase in the number of families needing assistance, and every donation will help us to expand our mission to fill those rising needs.”
The total project will cost approximately $2.3 million, of which $425,000 has already been applied. A mortgage has been arranged through American Bank, with the charity board hoping to pay it off in 10 years or less.
The new structure will serve as retail space, while the current 16,000 feet of space will be used to accept and process donations, and to gather and store clothing to be recycled. A canopy will be added on the north side of the building to allow drop-offs in any weather. The parking lot behind the current building will be greatly expanded and the retail store will be entered off that lot.
A dock for loading bundled clothing, to be sent to missions around the world, will remain. A community garden to supply fresh produce to the Dodge County Food Pantry will remain, with an added external spigot for watering.
A water retention basin will be built to reduce run-off and to filter that water before it enters the local aquifer.
“We’re doing everything as green as we can,” said Nelson. “We put a real focus on that.”
The need for additional space is urgent he said. Sales at the store have increased 30 percent each of the last three years and are projected to continue to rise.
“Since December of 2016 our sales more than doubled,” said Nelson, adding that credit for success is due to the dedication of staff, volunteers and the forward-looking society board.
In the time of COVID-19, the added space will allow better social distancing and safer operations for employees, volunteers and customers.
Nelson has also noticed a significant rise in need since the pandemic began in March.
“We planned the expansion to meet the needs of area residents as they grow over time,” said Nelson. “Right now we’re seeing an increase in needs for the support we provide and we also see more people shopping here. We believe that is due, at least in part, to the rise in COVID’s impact.”
Earlier this year the charity bought 3.9 acres of land west of the current store (which stands on 2.25 acres). The new land was once part of the Green Giant canning factory, with some of its warehouse facilities still standing nearby.
St. Vincent de Paul Council and Store Committee president Jim Hafenstein pointed out that the charity helps people of all faiths, or no faith at all.
“Our mission is to serve people of all or no denominations,” he said. “The goal of all this work is to allow us to raise more funds to help support the community.”
The local branch of the charity was formed in 1939, and until recently was housed in several storefronts on South Spring Street. The north side facility was purchased in April of 2013. After extensive remodeling it was opened in January of 2014.
The new structure will be made of steel and will more than double available space. As a result more staff and volunteers will be required. Some have already been hired, but the total at opening is anticipated to reach 24 to 26 employees. Up to 140 volunteers help keep the operation running smoothly.
“The facility and additional personnel will greatly increase our ability to assist more people,” said Nelson. “There will be a lot of opportunities given the number of departments in our store.”
The new facility is expected to open in spring, but funds are still needed. According to Hafenstein, there are several ways to support the campaign:
● Make a cash donation or pledge using the form found online or in the store.
● Pledge appreciated assets and avoid some capital gains taxes (contact the store manager and/or a tax advisor for details).
● Make a cash donation at the checkout counter.
● Remember SVdP in a will.
