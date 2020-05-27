Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Fox Lake Correctional Institution

Neal said there was a suspension of administrative rules, only permitting critical movement of residents, and institutions do so when there is a confirmed case of COVID-19. Under Wisconsin law, the warden of an institution may suspend the administrative rules in the event of an emergency that prevents normal functioning, subject to review of the department secretary.

"Maintaining the safety, health, and well-being of staff and persons in our care continues to be our primary focus during this crisis," Neal said. "DOC has taken several precautionary measures, and continues to take steps to prevent a further outbreak at our facilities."

The Wisconsin National Guard has started mobile testing at the Waupun and Dodge correctional institutions, which are both in Waupun. The Department of Corrections reports that testing has been done for anyone who has displayed symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and that on May 7, testing has been expanded more broadly across the system.

"While DOC has already instituted various protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, this step is being taken to continue prioritizing the health and safety of staff, persons in our care, and the community," Neal said. "Increasing testing will enable us to identify asymptomatic carriers, which is crucial to reducing spread."

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.