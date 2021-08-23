Stangls’ are groovy groupies: Beaver Dam music fans take hobby seriously

Posters represent folk, rock, reggae, religious, rap and those classified as American Independent.

“A lot of alternative rock is probably the biggest genre,” said Jeanne.

“It doesn’t fall under country. It doesn’t fall into classical. It’s just, you know, good music,” added Chuck.

Artists include Michael Franti, Jared & the Mill, Red Wanting Blue, Mat Kearney, Welshly Arms, Melodime, Brendon James, Country as Folk, Mercyme, Gaelic Storm, Magic Giant, Rocketboy, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, The Brevet, Carbon Leaf, Andy Grammer, Liz Brasher, Hundred Plus. Bronze Radio Return and The Hall Sisters.

And the list goes on.

“We’ve gone to see concerts with nine and more groups featured – many of which are our favorites,” said Chuck. “We get autographs and pose for selfies with the artists. We go all out and have a really great time.”

He continued, “We saw Michael Franti and he signed a shirt for me, which I haven’t worn yet. He’s from Wisconsin – he was adopted – and his mother still lives in Bayfield. When we saw him at Red Rock, (Colorado) he came out and we got our picture taken with him, and it showed up on his Facebook page!”