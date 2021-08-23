Stangls’ are groovy groupies: Beaver Dam music fans take hobby seriously

When Chuck and Jeanne Stangl first went to a concert with their daughter Elizabeth, now 38, they had no idea that it would become an obsession. Five years later posters and memorabilia from performers of many genres line two walls of their garage. The other walls awaiting the same fate at the couple’s home on Cherokee Road in Beaver Dam.
Chuck played in band and orchestra while attending Beaver Dam High School, while Jeanne denies having any musical talent. Still, both are dedicated groupies for the bands that have crossed their paths, even if those paths have led them to 10 states, and a Pacific Ocean cruise.
Both are educators retired from the Beaver Dam Unified School District.
Posters, set lists, VIP passes and other memorabilia, signed and unsigned, rise from waist height to the ceiling. CDs fill a large drawer and are stacked next to a player in the kitchen and dining room. Stories flow from the couple like cold beer on a hot August day.
“These walls represent lots of different concerts in lots of states, and lots of different types of music,” said Chuck. “We’re both music lovers. We both love all different types of music.”
The couple, and sometimes Elizabeth, have traveled as far as California, Florida, and North Carolina to see their favorite bands, taking each trip as an opportunity to see the sights located nearby.
Posters represent folk, rock, reggae, religious, rap and those classified as American Independent.
“A lot of alternative rock is probably the biggest genre,” said Jeanne.
“It doesn’t fall under country. It doesn’t fall into classical. It’s just, you know, good music,” added Chuck.
Artists include Michael Franti, Jared & the Mill, Red Wanting Blue, Mat Kearney, Welshly Arms, Melodime, Brendon James, Country as Folk, Mercyme, Gaelic Storm, Magic Giant, Rocketboy, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, The Brevet, Carbon Leaf, Andy Grammer, Liz Brasher, Hundred Plus. Bronze Radio Return and The Hall Sisters.
And the list goes on.
“We’ve gone to see concerts with nine and more groups featured – many of which are our favorites,” said Chuck. “We get autographs and pose for selfies with the artists. We go all out and have a really great time.”
He continued, “We saw Michael Franti and he signed a shirt for me, which I haven’t worn yet. He’s from Wisconsin – he was adopted – and his mother still lives in Bayfield. When we saw him at Red Rock, (Colorado) he came out and we got our picture taken with him, and it showed up on his Facebook page!”
“Michael has made it more than a lot of these bands,” said Chuck. “We were visiting Elizabeth in Chicago and we heard that Red Wanting Blue was going to be in Toledo, so we went. We walked in and the keyboardists asked, ‘What are you guys doing here?’ I said, ‘We came to see you.’”
Personal connections led Melodime to perform a concert at Jeanne’s father’s house in Suamico. The musicians stayed there and 100 people attended – many of them Elizabeth’s friends who travelled via a chartered a bus from Chicago and rooms at Green Bay hotels. True to form the educators also booked a tour of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.
Chuck and Jeanne embrace music as something essential for everyone.
“It’s part of life,” Chuck said. “It’s everywhere. And when you go into a store and you hear the music, some of it is from people we’ve seen. We know these guys.”
The boat cruise, “The Rock Boat,” was inspired by Elizabeth. According to Chuck the cruise in 2016 had 35 bands and five days at sea. Although it was epic, Jeanne said she wouldn’t care to do it again. She simply isn’t fond of boat cruises. Elizabeth has taken nine such cruises — 10 if she goes again this year.
Whether by land or sea, both Stangls agree that they have made many friends through their experiences. Each concert is a chance to see familiar faces, artists and to make new friends as well.
“It’s just so much fun,” said Chuck. “I was wearing a band’s shirt and a lady drove by in a car and yelled, ‘You like Michael Franti!’ She’s from Beaver Dam and since then we’ve met up at several of Michael’s concerts. It’s pretty fun.”
A large banner came from the Sweatpants & Trucker Hats event, where all those attending were asked to wear sweat pants and trucker hats. That concert took place near Shelbyville, Indiana, at a venue created by a couple specifically for that event.
Jeanne rattled down the list of performers, where many are from and where they most often perform. Many perform in Wisconsin, making things more convenient.
“Before COVID hit we did 18 different bands in 30 different concerts,” Chuck said. “And the crazy thing is that each of these tickets is like 15 to 20 dollars, so it’s not that expensive to see them.”
“I guess you could call us a little obsessed,” said Jeanne.
For them, however, it’s just a whole lot of fun.