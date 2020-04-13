Starzyk, Ajvazi, Whitfield elected to Lake Delton Village Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lake Delton voters brought new blood onto the village board April 13, as challenger Bernadette Starzyk ousted longtime trustee Les Bremer in a tightly contested race.

Six days after election day, allowing for absentee ballots due to the coronavirus, Lake Delton Clerk Kay Mackesey confirmed Starzyk, along with incumbents Merije Ajvazi and Mark Whitfield, won the four-way election for the three available seats.

Starzyk pulled in the most votes at 283, followed closely by Ajvazi at 282. Incumbent Mark Whitfield garnered 240, edging out Les Bremer, who racked up 235 votes.

This election sees Bremer off of the village board for the first time in more than 30 years, in stark contrast to the elected trustees, who have less than five years’ experience between them.

In other elections, Lake Delton voters broke for Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary, 218-95, coming after Sanders publicly endorsed presumptive nominee Biden the morning of April 13. Voters also came down on the side of Judge Jill Karofsky in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election over incumbent Judge Dan Kelly, 324-221.