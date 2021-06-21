State calls more witnesses in Columbia County homicide trial

A former Poynette area man's trial continued Monday as prosecutors called more witnesses to testify.

Mark Bringe, 73, was charged in 2018 with first-degree murder in the 1988 death of his wife Lori. His trial began last week. Lori died following a gunshot to the head, and her body was found with guns nearby. At question is whether Lori was killed or died by suicide. The case went cold in the 1990s before investigators re-opened it in the 2010s, culminating in the charge against Bringe.

Jurors heard from a woman who Mark Bringe dated in 1989 after Lori's death. The two met through a classified ad. The Daily Register is not naming the woman or her daughter to protect their identities following a request from the Columbia County Victim Witness Coordinator. Testimony was relatively brief following discussion between the judge and attorneys about whether prosecutors could ask certain questions eliciting statements that could be considered inconsistent with what Mark's daughter Avice has already testified about the time.

