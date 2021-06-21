State calls more witnesses in Columbia County homicide trial

A former Poynette area man's trial continued Monday as prosecutors called more witnesses to testify.
Mark Bringe, 73, was charged in 2018 with first-degree murder in the 1988 death of his wife Lori. His trial began last week. Lori died following a gunshot to the head, and her body was found with guns nearby. At question is whether Lori was killed or died by suicide. The case went cold in the 1990s before investigators re-opened it in the 2010s, culminating in the charge against Bringe.
Jurors heard from a woman who Mark Bringe dated in 1989 after Lori's death. The two met through a classified ad. The Daily Register is not naming the woman or her daughter to protect their identities following a request from the Columbia County Victim Witness Coordinator. Testimony was relatively brief following discussion between the judge and attorneys about whether prosecutors could ask certain questions eliciting statements that could be considered inconsistent with what Mark's daughter Avice has already testified about the time.
In a recorded call between Mark and the woman before they met in person, Mark told her that his wife Lori committed suicide. The woman said she and Mark were engaged on Christmas 1989, and she later found out that the ring used to be Lori's. Mark told her about an affair Lori was having before she died and Mark indicated he would've intervened. The woman said their relationship ended on bad terms.
The woman also testified that Mark had broken up with a former girlfriend because he said the former girlfriend's ex was involved with the police.
The woman said Mark would not let his children talk about or acknowledge their mother Lori in the home. She did not observe any of Lori's items or photos around the home. She remembered hearing about the children being told to clean the house the day of the gunshot.
The woman's daughter, who also testified and was a child in the late 1980s, remembered being told about Lori's death but that Mark told her not to talk about it. She said that Mark's daughter had items of Lori's hidden in a box under her bed. The woman's daughter did not recall anyone saying where they were at the time of the gunshot.
The state also called investigators and law enforcement who looked into the circumstances of Lori's death at multiple points since 1988, the funeral director who was involved with Lori's services and the driver of a van service Lori used to get to work.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.