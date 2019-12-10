State, local officials tour site of future Baraboo homeless shelter

Five Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter board members showed officials the site of their future facility Tuesday as they work to finalize a plan that would allow most of their needed renovations to begin.
The Rev. Dave Mowers, board president, said the building at 1200 Silver Circle near Pierce Park should open in early spring.
“We’re definitely in ‘when’ not ‘if’ territory,” Mowers said. “There will be a shelter in Baraboo.”
Mowers said he invited Dawn Crim, secretary of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services, to tour the facility because her department has helped their group move quickly to open the building.
“When people come together, this is what it should be,” Crim said. “We should be able to do this.”
Department focus is not often oriented toward expediting paperwork because they work with greatly diverse projects, but Crim said members “realized the need” for the shelter and that organizers were ready to move forward.
“The thing about the work you do is often you see the paperwork, but we don’t have the chance to talk to the people and see it come to fruition, so I was pleased to be able to come out; to actually hear the story,” Crim said. “When you deal with this work, it’s not just about the job. It’s about what you’re able to do for the community.”
Crim spent about an hour talking to members of the board as Mowers explained the different functions of the still bare building. They walked into rooms set to serve as living and sleeping quarters with bare walls and rolled up carpet as Mowers explained how supportive community members have been in donating both time and money.
For instance, St. Clare Hospital donated some furniture while undergoing current renovations. McGann Furniture has donated rolls of carpeting and Schaefer Electric has volunteered free electrical work. The owner of Terrytown Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Baraboo volunteered to organize donated labor for the building's plumbing while working with Tom Brooks of Baraboo Plumbing.
Mowers said that could save more than $30,000. He added that a number of people have contacted him within the last week asking how they can donate.
So far, Mowers said the group has raised slightly more than $100,000. They hope to reach $120,000 before renovations begin, but with projects like theirs, the budget could grow. The 4,700-square-foot building owned by Real Estate Management Solutions was leased by the group in September for a term of two years at $1,250 per month.
State Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, commended the community effort to make the shelter a reality. “There’s a bunch of work here, but this seems like a group that can make things happen,” Considine said. “I think this is really exciting for Baraboo.”
Considine said despite “adversity” the board has continued to work for the 80 to 100 people reportedly homeless within a county that has few resources for them.
Initially intended to operate as a nonprofit in the village of West Baraboo, officials there did not move forward with a zoning code change that would have allowed a homeless shelter. Since March 2018 when a winter warming shelter shut down, Baraboo has not had a place for people living without a home. Mowers said the sole option, which only takes families, is a facility in Reedsburg.
“I’m just glad we were able to respond quickly,” Crim said. “Sometimes we can be limited in what we’re able to do. At the end of the day, it really is about service.”
Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm commended organizers as well as the building owners and said the city is “very eager to see this happen.”
Up to 30 people could be initially housed in the new shelter. A secured wing would be for single women and families while the other side would house single men. Single rooms could hold two managers who would live at the facility, but staff could be greater if they find more resources, Mowers said. The kitchen needs extensive renovations due to vandalism.
“I firmly believe we’re only as successful -- economically, spiritually, socially -- as those who are doing the poorest among us,” Considine said. “If we as a community can raise those within our community and help them get to another level, that’s good for all of us. Community is what it’s all about.”
The board had architectural plans approved Dec. 4, but still may need approval from state officials on the plumbing within the building. Mowers said once that is secured, they can apply for permits from the city and then “a bulk” of the work can be done.
“We want to make sure there are no questions later on,” Mowers said. “The delays are frustrating, but we want to ensure work is done right to maintain a shelter for many years to come.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget.