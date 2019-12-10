State, local officials tour site of future Baraboo homeless shelter

Considine said despite “adversity” the board has continued to work for the 80 to 100 people reportedly homeless within a county that has few resources for them.

Initially intended to operate as a nonprofit in the village of West Baraboo, officials there did not move forward with a zoning code change that would have allowed a homeless shelter. Since March 2018 when a winter warming shelter shut down, Baraboo has not had a place for people living without a home. Mowers said the sole option, which only takes families, is a facility in Reedsburg.

“I’m just glad we were able to respond quickly,” Crim said. “Sometimes we can be limited in what we’re able to do. At the end of the day, it really is about service.”

Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm commended organizers as well as the building owners and said the city is “very eager to see this happen.”

Up to 30 people could be initially housed in the new shelter. A secured wing would be for single women and families while the other side would house single men. Single rooms could hold two managers who would live at the facility, but staff could be greater if they find more resources, Mowers said. The kitchen needs extensive renovations due to vandalism.