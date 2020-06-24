State offers $106,000 grant for Great Harvest Bakery development in downtown Beaver Dam

The public-private Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will provide a $106,000 grant for a new bakery in downtown Beaver Dam.
Jim and Ruth Metz are planning to re-develop a building on Front Street into a Great Harvest Bakery and Cafe, a chain shop, right downtown. The project is expected to be completed by July 2021 with an estimated investment of more than $900,000.
The Metzes, who founded Animart, also opened Ooga Brewing Company on South Spring Street with a WEDC grant last year. The Great Harvest project was announced last month.
“Beaver Dam has been a great community for us to live, raise our family and grow our business,” Ruth Metz said in a statement. “We feel it is important to invest in our downtown for Beaver Dam to continue to be a great place to live, raise a family and grow local businesses. It is exciting to see the changes already made in our downtown and we look forward to continued improvements and growth.”
The plan is to redevelop 128 Front St., where the Kornely’s craft store used to before closing at the end of 2018, for leasing to Great Harvest, according to a release from the WEDC. The release said Great Harvest plans to grow with off-site catering and two locations in nearby communities. The Metzes will also renovate the rest of the building for another retail use or a food hall and meeting/event spaces on the upper floor.
The project is intended to inspire further renovations in the downtown area as the city works to increase business activity and the numbers of residents and visitors. WEDC CEO Missy Hughes said the project will help modernize downtown Beaver Dam and help with future investment.
“The Ooga project has spurred interest in the South Spring Street area from entrepreneurs and new small businesses, and has inspired small businesses to invest in improving the appearance and appeal of their property,” Mayor Becky Glewen said. “I anticipate that the Great Harvest Bakery & Café project will have a similar impact on the surrounding area of Front Street.”
Dam Chicken, across the street from Ooga Brewing Company, opened this year with the help of a WEDC grant. And additional improvements on South Spring Street have included renovation of the former St. Vincent DePaul store by Dale Schmidt.
