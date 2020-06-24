State offers $106,000 grant for Great Harvest Bakery development in downtown Beaver Dam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public-private Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will provide a $106,000 grant for a new bakery in downtown Beaver Dam.

Jim and Ruth Metz are planning to re-develop a building on Front Street into a Great Harvest Bakery and Cafe, a chain shop, right downtown. The project is expected to be completed by July 2021 with an estimated investment of more than $900,000.

The Metzes, who founded Animart, also opened Ooga Brewing Company on South Spring Street with a WEDC grant last year. The Great Harvest project was announced last month.

“Beaver Dam has been a great community for us to live, raise our family and grow our business,” Ruth Metz said in a statement. “We feel it is important to invest in our downtown for Beaver Dam to continue to be a great place to live, raise a family and grow local businesses. It is exciting to see the changes already made in our downtown and we look forward to continued improvements and growth.”