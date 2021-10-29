State Rep. Considine says redistricting headed to court during update at Portage

“In two of those maps, Baraboo was removed from my district and in the third Portage was removed from the map,” Considine said.

Alderperson Steve Rohrbeck said he has been following redistricting closely

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ll be turning 70 in a few months and I’ve got two grandchildren,” Considine said. “But I can promise I’ll be your representative for another year and a month.”

Considine said there are currently too many investigations into Wisconsin elections.

“It’s hard to plan an election when you don’t know what the rules will be,” Considine said. “

There was a recent session on housing that Considine attended. He said some of the bills could be beneficial to Portage and other communities in his district. He did not give many specifics, but said the new measures would be more beneficial to developers.

“It could become easier for developers to get around local government,” Considine said. “I’m in favor of more low income housing. That seems like a better option than having an abundance of rentals.”

He said the most troubling part of the session was a proposed measure that would effectively make homelessness illegal.