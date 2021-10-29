State Rep. Considine says redistricting headed to court during update at Portage

The Portage Common Council learned Thursday night that new redistricting maps for Wisconsin may not be approved until next year.
State Rep. Dave Considine of Baraboo attended the meeting at city hall to give an update of what has been going on in Madison. He spoke about redistricting, elections and a recent session on housing.
“I’m glad to be here in front of you without a mask,” Considine said. He represents the 81st Assembly District and his term ends in January 2023. The current district includes Baraboo, Merrimac and Portage.
Considine told the board he appreciates their work in Portage and said he wished he had more to report to the council.
Alderperson Eric Shimpach asked about redistricting and what the timeline is for the new Assembly lines to be drawn. He added that the current proposed map cuts Portage out of his district.
“Do we have a clear timeline for these changes? When will this map be finalized?” Shimpach asked.
He said it is unlikely the new district maps will be drawn by Jan. 1
“It’s going to court,” Considine said. Considine, a Democrat, said he believes the map Republicans are offering disenfranchises Republicans in the area. He said the People’s Maps Commission have presented three map possibilities.
“In two of those maps, Baraboo was removed from my district and in the third Portage was removed from the map,” Considine said.
Alderperson Steve Rohrbeck said he has been following redistricting closely
“I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ll be turning 70 in a few months and I’ve got two grandchildren,” Considine said. “But I can promise I’ll be your representative for another year and a month.”
Considine said there are currently too many investigations into Wisconsin elections.
“It’s hard to plan an election when you don’t know what the rules will be,” Considine said. “
There was a recent session on housing that Considine attended. He said some of the bills could be beneficial to Portage and other communities in his district. He did not give many specifics, but said the new measures would be more beneficial to developers.
“It could become easier for developers to get around local government,” Considine said. “I’m in favor of more low income housing. That seems like a better option than having an abundance of rentals.”
He said the most troubling part of the session was a proposed measure that would effectively make homelessness illegal.
“The plan would be to make it a crime to be homeless,” Considine said.