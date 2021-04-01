State Senate ballot candidates appear in forum, Pridemore declares write-in campaign

Four candidates vying for Scott Fitzgerald's old State Senate seat appeared at a candidate forum in Beaver Dam Wednesday ahead of Tuesday's election.
Republican John Jagler of Watertown, American Solidarity Party candidate Ben Schmitz of Sun Prairie, Democrat Melissa Winker of Oconomowoc and "Trump Consverative" Independent Spencer Zimmerman, all four candidates on the ballot, discussed and debated the issues at the in-person event hosted by the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jagler, who represents the 37th district in the State Assembly, was not in attendance at a previous virtual forum hosted by a Watertown organization. The special election to replace Scott Fitzgerald, who was elected to Congress in November, is April 6.
Meanwhile, a fifth candidate has declared a write-in campaign: Republican Don Pridemore of Hartford, who previously served in the State Assembly, and was defeated by Jagler in the February primary.
Six candidates are campaigning to replace Scott Fitzgerald in the 13th State Senate district…
"Numerous supporters of mine have asked me that I do this even though it is a long shot to win," Pridemore said in a statement. "People do want a better choice of candidates that are currently on the ballot rather than vote for no one or hold their nose and choose. Some candidates claim they are conservative, but fall short of that status."
During the forum, candidates gave now-familiar pitches about themselves and their stances on issues.
Winker noted that she is a fourth-generation Oconomowoc resident, a mom of five, a small business owner, a wife of a fire fighter on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and a woman of faith "who will always show up and will always be there fighting for you, your family, your jobs and your health." She has previously run for State Assembly.
Zimmerman, who has run for several offices around the state, spoke about his service in the Air Force inspiring him to run for office and his current work for a limosine company in Cambridge.
Ballots are out for the April 6 spring election in Wisconsin, which includes a special elect…
Jagler was first elected to the Assembly in 2012 after a career in radio and said he would look forward to serving the entire senate district.
Schmitz said that he chose to run with his party because he feels neither the Republicans nor the Democrats represent him, like many Americans.
"We need better than the divison they've caused," he said. "We need better than the power-grabbing partisan politics. We need better than the degradations of our democracy that Republicans and Democrats have excused as justified to prevent the other party from doing some great evil or another."
Gov. Tony Evers repealed a Republican bill this week that would have given the Republican-controlled legislature more oversight and control over billions in federal money coming into the state as part of the Covid-19 pandemic relief, with Democrats saying it would cause unnecessary delays in getting aid to people in need and calling it a power grab. Evers has pledged $2.5 billion for economic recovery.
Jagler said the legislature needs to help businesses and people recover from the pandemic and shutdowns. Schmitz also said that businesses need support from the government after they were shut down while addressing other health issues facing the population.
Winker said that officials need to be guided by a compassionate, unified response to help people both in terms of their jobs and their health.
"Unfortuantely, during multiple crises legislators did not meet, including Rep. Jagler, for over eight months when we needed them the most," she said. "We are ready, Republicans, independents and Democrats are ready to lead when the government doesn't show up."
Zimmerman said that mask mandates and shutdowns are unconstitutional and action needs to be taken on immigration by undocumented immigrants.
Following Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election over Donald Trump, including in Wisconsin, many Republican officials have pushed unsubstantiated or disproven allegations of electoral fraud. Since then, Republican legislators in other states have passed bills to restrict voting access.
Schmitz said he has been close on the ground to see the election process.
"I cannot for the life of me imagine how wide-scale fraud could have occurred," he said. "I think we have very secure elections."
Winker said she would oppose any efforts to make it harder to vote and that "the big lie" of electoral fraud has been pushed by extreme Republican legislators, even with bipartisan agreement that the results were valid. She said actions should be taken to expand voting rights like automatic voter registration.
Zimmerman said there is widespread evidence that the election was rigged and the establishment doesn't want anyone to do anything about it.
Jagler said that people in the district now have a lack of confidence in the election system and that there were irregularities in the November election like a town clerk not checking voter IDs. He said the legislature has bills to tighten up restrictions.
"There's no question that we should be making it easier to vote and impossible to cheat," he said. "That should be the goal for everybody. This shouldn't be a partisan issue. We should be cracking down on those voting irregularities that undoubtedly occurred in November."
Jagler has previously told the Daily Citizen that he believes there were irregularities in the November election, but not enough to change the result.
During the forum, Jagler addressed reporting by the Wisconsin State Journal about a mailer sent out by the state Republican Party that appeared to suggest the State Journal endorsed him when it did not. A voter later filed a complaint claiming Jagler should have disavowed the flyer.
"This was a piece that was put out, produced and mailed by the Republican Party of Wisconsin," he said. Jagler said not a day goes by when he doesn't ask how many mailers are going to be sent out.
"When you look at them, they're not all coming from the campaign," he said. "We have a lot of groups that are supporting my effort for the 13th Senate district, and one of them was the Republican Party of Wisconsin, which put out this flyer, and any questions about this flyer should be referred to them. It didn't come from me or my campaign.
"It's one of those things that you cannot control sometimes what other people are doing on your behalf. I appreciate the efforts. I appreciate the help and support that I've gotten, but any questions when it comes to that complaint or that flyer should go to the Republican Party of Wisconsin."
Schmitz said he thought that Jagler could say something in response that he didn't support how the State Journal content was used, even if the mailer didn't come from the campaign.
Winker echoed that sentiment and said she reviews any flyers co-sponsored by the state Democratic Party to make sure they say what she wants them to say for her campaign.
The candidates in the forum also discussed education funding, gerrymandering, ranked-choice voting, health care and the state budget.
In-person absentee voting-1.jpg
In-person absentee voting-2.jpg
In-person absentee voting-3.jpg
In-person absentee voting-4.jpg
In-person absentee voting-5.jpg
In-person absentee voting-6.jpg
In-person absentee voting-7.jpg
In-person absentee voting-8.jpg
In-person absentee voting-9.jpg
In-person absentee voting-10.jpg
In-person absentee voting-11.jpg
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.