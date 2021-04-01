State Senate ballot candidates appear in forum, Pridemore declares write-in campaign

"This was a piece that was put out, produced and mailed by the Republican Party of Wisconsin," he said. Jagler said not a day goes by when he doesn't ask how many mailers are going to be sent out.

"When you look at them, they're not all coming from the campaign," he said. "We have a lot of groups that are supporting my effort for the 13th Senate district, and one of them was the Republican Party of Wisconsin, which put out this flyer, and any questions about this flyer should be referred to them. It didn't come from me or my campaign.

"It's one of those things that you cannot control sometimes what other people are doing on your behalf. I appreciate the efforts. I appreciate the help and support that I've gotten, but any questions when it comes to that complaint or that flyer should go to the Republican Party of Wisconsin."

Schmitz said he thought that Jagler could say something in response that he didn't support how the State Journal content was used, even if the mailer didn't come from the campaign.

Winker echoed that sentiment and said she reviews any flyers co-sponsored by the state Democratic Party to make sure they say what she wants them to say for her campaign.