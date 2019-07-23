No rooms are available at the Quality In in Beaver Dam.
The state shut down the 90-room hotel at 815 Park Ave. Friday, with the help of the Beaver Dam Police Department. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection revoked the hotel's lodging license and water attraction license for the pool.
It's the pool that led to the hotel's closure. Leeann Duwe, a spokesperson for the department, said the they first took action to close the hotel in the fall of 2018. The pool was not supposed to be in operation, because there were safety and construction approvals missing, so the hotel's license was revoked. The hotel reapplied and received a conditional license after taking action to block access to the pool.
However, Duwe said, people were still able to access the pool, and the state acted to shut it down. She said there have been ongoing violations at the hotel since 2016, but did not say what the violations were.
Linda Jolin, the general manager for the Quality Inn who has been on the job for less than a year, posted in a Facebook comment that the pool was operating without proper documentation of a feeder system that had been replaced 10 years ago
Hotel management has been remodeling some portions of the hotel. One of the recent projects was reopening the bar at the hotel, though that hit a snag when Beaver Dam Common Council refused to issue a liquor license until the hotel paid $55,000 in room taxes it owes to the city.
Police Chief John Kreuziger said the state contacted the police department for help with closing the hotel. On Friday, they went to serve the papers to the hotel, and everyone was cleared out by 11 a.m. Monday. He said the police department was not involved in investigating the state's issues with the hotel.
The weekend closure of the hotel caused a few headaches. According to police records, one woman who was staying there during Rock USA was locked out, while a group of motorcyclists who hoped to stay there had to be turned away.
Beaver Dam currently has a Super 8 and an AmericInn. A Holiday Inn Express is under construction and is expected to open in September.
