State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor visits Columbus Public Library

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor made a special visit to the Columbus Public Library March 4.
Stanford Taylor received a tour of the library from Director Lindsey Ganz, met library staff and spoke with Columbus School Board President Cindy Damm and Board Member Mike O’Brien. Also on Wednesday, the library welcomed back former Director Cindy Fesemyer who accepted a position with the DPI last summer.
Along with leading the state’s public schools, the superintendent also oversees its public libraries.
“It’s was very cool for her to stop in and see what we have going on at the library,” Ganz said. “Especially from someone with a teaching background, it means a lot.”
Stanford Taylor swung through Columbus after attending an early childhood event in Green Bay.
“We kind of researched and found out about the Columbus library and thought, this would be a neat place to visit,” Stanford Taylor said. “I’m loving it; just the history of the library and the people I’ve met so far who have history here and seeing all the things they’re doing.”
Stanford Taylor said small-town libraries often serve as the core of the community. With nearby Fall River not having a library, she said the Columbus library is especially vital to local residents. In 2017, it was honored as the second-best small library in America.
“I grew up in the South where we didn’t have a lot of opportunities, but the libraries always opened this world of possibility to me,” Stanford Taylor said. “I’ve just always had this soft spot for them.”
Stanford Taylor was impressed with the library’s Children’s Room and opportunities for early-childhood learning. She pointed to the large display challenging children to read 1,000 books before Kindergarten. Stanford Taylor said research states if a child is not reading by third grade it lessens their chance to be successful.
“That is so incredibly important we do that for our kids,” Stanford Taylor said. “So they come in with the language, they come in with the exposure, to make those connections. That’s what all of that leads to, but we have to start early.”
Stanford Taylor also said play time is essential for young children to develop problem-solving and social skills.
“It’s critical at a very early age and into those first couple of years in school,” Sanford Taylor said. “It’s crucial.”
The state superintendent touched on school funding needs. On April 7, during the spring election, the Columbus School District will request $30 million from the community to fund infrastructure improvements. Many schools in southern Wisconsin have passed referendums in recent years, including Beaver Dam, Fall River and Sun Prairie.
“The voters have indicated the need,” Stanford Taylor said. “When you’ve seen evidence of voters willing to tax themselves to provide those resources and support what schools need, it speaks for itself. We’re seeing that across the state.”
Stanford Taylor said communities have put more pressure on state government to address the school funding gap.
“We’re in one of the most challenging times we’ve ever been in,” Stanford Taylor said. “School districts are being tasked to do more than they’ve ever had to do to be more than they’ve ever had to be and in order to that, you can’t depend on the same level of resource you’ve always had. If we want to make a difference, than we’ve got to be willing to invest in it.”
