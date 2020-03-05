State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor visits Columbus Public Library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I grew up in the South where we didn’t have a lot of opportunities, but the libraries always opened this world of possibility to me,” Stanford Taylor said. “I’ve just always had this soft spot for them.”

Stanford Taylor was impressed with the library’s Children’s Room and opportunities for early-childhood learning. She pointed to the large display challenging children to read 1,000 books before Kindergarten. Stanford Taylor said research states if a child is not reading by third grade it lessens their chance to be successful.

“That is so incredibly important we do that for our kids,” Stanford Taylor said. “So they come in with the language, they come in with the exposure, to make those connections. That’s what all of that leads to, but we have to start early.”

Stanford Taylor also said play time is essential for young children to develop problem-solving and social skills.

“It’s critical at a very early age and into those first couple of years in school,” Sanford Taylor said. “It’s crucial.”