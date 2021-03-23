State tracks digital equity gap: Speed test key to fixing broadband shortfalls in Dodge County

JUNEAU — A new effort will track internet speeds in Dodge County.
Gov. Tony Evers’ Task Force on Broadband (High Speed Internet) Access was formed in July, and since that time the Wisconsin Department of Instruction has begun an effort to collect information on internet speeds throughout the state. It is asking all residents who are able to take a moment to participate in an internet speed test by visiting speed.measurementlab.net.
“They’re interested in getting data, so they can measurement the strength of signals around the state,” said Dodge County Planning & Economic Development Administrator Nate Olson. “Measurement Lab will take the information obtained from responses and put it into a bigger database to help map out where the needs are highest. The mapping that’s out there now is not very good, and this will be a cool tool to help show where the needs and deficiencies really are.”
Connecting is safe, and provides immediate feedback in the form of download speed, upload speed, latency, retransmission percent and other metrics. That information will help in the mapping of signal strength, and will help to focus where broadband access efforts should be directed.
While the Madison region has been aware of broadband access issues for some time, this last year working and doing school from home has created some urgency around the inequities in broadband availability throughout the state. In a recent press release, DPI said its partnered with Measurement Lab and invited residents to test their home internet speeds using M-Lab’s speed test. Data produced by the test provides broadband planning groups additional information to target improvements where internet performance is poor – especially in rural areas such as Dodge County.
“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback on weak internet access from people around the county, especially parents whose kids are trying to learn from home during school closures,” said Olson. “We recently utilized CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) funding to help us out, but even though we’ve built four towers and installed some wireless equipment on the water tower in Randolph, there are still challenges out there. We need much better broadband access and are working toward meeting those needs throughout the county.”
“By simply taking a few seconds to test their internet speed, Wisconsinites can help us close the digital equity gap in our state,” said DPI Assistant State Superintendent of the Division for Libraries and Technology Kurt Kiefer, a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access. “The data will help determine where improvements to high speed internet need to be made and is essential to ensuring high-quality learning for all children.”
“Participation is voluntary and is important in helping close the digital equity gap across the state,” said Olson. “Performing this simple test will help to paint a more accurate picture of the broadband connectivity in our state. The more people respond the more useful this data will be.”
Such measurements may also help the county to received high speed internet grants from the Public Service Commission, which has been offering such funding for the past year. Dodge County has not received any of those awards thus far, but it continues to apply.
Staff members of THRIVE Economic Development have stated repeatedly that broadband access is essential for growth. Such access thus allows individuals to operate businesses from the far reaches of the county. It also allows access for county owners, employees, and their children, which makes buying area properties more attractive.
“We’re doing what we can to keep things moving in the right direction,” said Olson. “Having people connect to the test from home will provide much better data than we’ve had in the past. We know the needs are great, but this will provide positive proof for us and help us more accurately direct efforts to meet our goals.”