State tracks digital equity gap: Speed test key to fixing broadband shortfalls in Dodge County

JUNEAU — A new effort will track internet speeds in Dodge County.

Gov. Tony Evers’ Task Force on Broadband (High Speed Internet) Access was formed in July, and since that time the Wisconsin Department of Instruction has begun an effort to collect information on internet speeds throughout the state. It is asking all residents who are able to take a moment to participate in an internet speed test by visiting speed.measurementlab.net.

“They’re interested in getting data, so they can measurement the strength of signals around the state,” said Dodge County Planning & Economic Development Administrator Nate Olson. “Measurement Lab will take the information obtained from responses and put it into a bigger database to help map out where the needs are highest. The mapping that’s out there now is not very good, and this will be a cool tool to help show where the needs and deficiencies really are.”

Connecting is safe, and provides immediate feedback in the form of download speed, upload speed, latency, retransmission percent and other metrics. That information will help in the mapping of signal strength, and will help to focus where broadband access efforts should be directed.

