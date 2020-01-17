Stay sought in Beaver Dam Woodland Drive case

JUNEAU — A lawsuit over a Beaver Dam housing development may come to a pause.
Beaver Dam Woodland Drive and M&M Contracting sued the city of Beaver Dam and the town of Beaver Dam in June over a fence that blocked access to the developers' Oak Point Village apartment complex on the north side of the city near Kohl's.
The developers alleged that the barrier dispute affected their ability to market the new development and sought damages. The town and city said the developers' claims have no merit and that they acted in bad faith.
You have free articles remaining.
Even though the barrier was eventually removed, the developers kept the lawsuit active.
The developers, the city and the town filed a joint stipulation this week that the court stay the case. If accepted by the court, they would be allowed an opportunity to resolve the dispute without spending time and money on a lawsuit. A scheduled jury trial in May would be removed from the court calendar. They would report back any progress to resolving the dispute within 60 days.
The development is accessed by going through the unincorporated township and back into city limits on Woodland Drive. The town had placed a barrier on Woodland Drive that blocked access to the site. Town officials said residents were concerned about traffic that would go past subdivisions in the town on Woodland Drive. There was a temporary road off Highway B for construction.
The city and the town entered into negotiations that led to removal of the barrier. The city lost annexation rights over a subdivision and had to install stop signs at Woodland Drive and North Spring Street. The city is expected to replace the stop signs with traffic lights in the near future. The city also will extend Woodland Drive to Commercial Drive, which goes to North Center Street.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.