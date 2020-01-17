Stay sought in Beaver Dam Woodland Drive case

JUNEAU — A lawsuit over a Beaver Dam housing development may come to a pause.

Beaver Dam Woodland Drive and M&M Contracting sued the city of Beaver Dam and the town of Beaver Dam in June over a fence that blocked access to the developers' Oak Point Village apartment complex on the north side of the city near Kohl's.

The developers alleged that the barrier dispute affected their ability to market the new development and sought damages. The town and city said the developers' claims have no merit and that they acted in bad faith.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though the barrier was eventually removed, the developers kept the lawsuit active.

The developers, the city and the town filed a joint stipulation this week that the court stay the case. If accepted by the court, they would be allowed an opportunity to resolve the dispute without spending time and money on a lawsuit. A scheduled jury trial in May would be removed from the court calendar. They would report back any progress to resolving the dispute within 60 days.