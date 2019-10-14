Education is the best way to honor those who lost their lives to addiction.
That’s the thinking behind Saturday’s Stepping on Stigma 5K run/walk in Portage, where the Portage recovery home, Satori House, and the Mequon support group, Just Listen, aim to connect attendees with the resources they need to deal with substance abuse.
Registration for the run/walk ends at 8 a.m. Friday, but those who don’t race are encouraged to participate in the many sidebar offerings Saturday, Satori House owner Jake Niesen said. It starts with a giveaway of Narcan and free training session in how to use the narcotic overdose medication at 9:40 a.m. at the corner of Conant and MacFarlane streets. Nonparticipants of the race can also enjoy live music at 11:30 a.m. at Pauquette Park, where the race ends and a resource fair begins at noon.
“Support for this event just shows how much people care about this topic,” Niesen said of the run/walk, which, as of Friday, had received about 90 registrants and several donations from local and state businesses and organizations. “People continue to die from addiction, and it needs to be discussed more.”
Speakers start at 12:20 p.m. in the park. They include Appleton resident Bev Kelley-Miller, who runs Wisconsin Faces of Addiction and Recovery Quilts; Milton resident Jenny Souviner Hallett, whose daughter died using alcohol; and Peter Brunzelle, the executive director of the Waukesha addiction treatment center, WisHope Recovery.
Entertainment throughout Saturday afternoon includes performances by Milwaukee musicians Johnny Cee and Brecken Miles.
Organizations sharing resources in the park include Stop Heroin Now (Cottage Grove) and Wisconsin Voices for Recovery (Milwaukee), which are among several other groups that Niesen expects to confirm for the event soon.
You have free articles remaining.
Portage sponsors include Penda Corporation, Transitions Behavioral Health, Lacey Koehler Photography and Jason Schultz of Guaranteed Rate of Portage, while Ho Chunk Nation headlines a long list of other sponsors from surrounding areas, Niesen said.
Organizers will set up a memorial wall for race participants to post pictures of the people they’re running for, living or deceased. Participants receive free “SOS” T-shirts as well as bracelets in the colors of black if they’ve lost a loved one, in gold for those still suffering and in white for people in recovery.
Said Tina Perry of Just Listen, “The best thing about this event is that if somebody expresses to us that help is needed, we don’t go away after event. We’re still there for them when this is all over, no matter where they live.”
“For the people who lost loved ones, this event gives them somebody to talk to,” Perry continued. “We want to give them hope. We want to (instill) hope in everyone. We want to get the community to understand that everybody is somebody’s someone, and the (negative) names that people call each other will set them back in life. People change, and we have the people who will help them with those changes and will walk at their side.”
Satori House opened in December for recovering males and has already graduated five participants, Niesen said. It currently houses five men in downtown Portage, and the owner hopes to open a Portage recovery home for women in 2020.
For information about how to help the Satori House, visit satorihouse.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)