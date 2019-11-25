The Stewards of the Dells welcomed a representative from the 24 Hours of Reality project to the Kilbourn Public Library on Nov. 21, a part of the organization’s ongoing effort to inform community members about the growing issues of climate change.
Founded by former vice president Al Gore, 24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action consists of volunteers across the world making presentations and encouraging action on climate change. Each presentation starts with a message from Gore, who brought worldwide awareness to the problem of global warming with his 2006 film “An Inconvenient Truth.”
All presenters for 24 Hours of Reality are trained volunteers, and the Stewards of the Dells welcomed Kelly Kruse, a nurse practitioner from Madison. According to Kruse, much of her interest in climate change sprung from her daughter Grace, who recently graduated high school and is looking into entering environmental science.
“I was kind of on this quest, I really wanted to better understand climate change,” Kruse said. “It’s controversial in some communities within the United States, we are really stuck with trying to move things forward and make changes… and I got this email one day that there was a climate reality leadership training. And I said to my daughter, ‘I’m going to do that.’”
She encouraged those in attendance to apply for the program as well, saying that attendees are only responsible for paying their own travel and lodging expenses.
You have free articles remaining.
Kruse’s presentation revolved around global climate change topics more than local ones, aiming to educate the audience about the issues and potential solutions to climate change before opening up a public discussion for Dells-specific topics.
Much of the audience were members of Stewards of the Dells, a volunteer organization that aims to protect the natural beauty of the Wisconsin River. In addition to the expansive discussion on global warming, members also spent time talking about gerrymandering, one of the Stewards’ key issues with Wisconsin politics.
“If your vote doesn’t count, if your elected representative has a guaranteed seat, they don’t have to listen to you,” one audience member said after Kruse finished her presentation. “And the way that the maps have been drawn in Wisconsin, we have the worst gerrymandered maps in the country.”
Wisconsin’s state electoral maps were brought before the Supreme Court over their gerrymandering. In 2012, Wisconsin state Republicans won 48.6 percent of the vote for Assembly seats, but ended up winning 60 of the 99 seats up for election. According to the Stewards, rectifying this gerrymander is key to reversing the tide of climate change in Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)