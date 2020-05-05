Stewards of the Dells help cleanup area through Project Clean

After retiring to the Dells from Brookfield in 2010, Laura and Dan Regers became charter members of the Stewards of the Dells of the Wisconsin River and spent time participating in Project Clean each spring. They also clean a mile of Highway 13 near their home and tend gardens at the Kilbourn Public Library and the Smokey Bear Park at the DNR Ranger Station in the Dells. Project Clean is reorganizing the usual plan to clean roadsides on the first Saturday in May. Instead, volunteers are being recruited in Lake Delton by Dave Clemens (608-408-8941) and in Wisconsin Dells by Debbie Kinder (608-253-6658), who will provide garbage bags and suggest cleaning locations. Volunteers can chose their work schedule. Project Clean was organized in 2015 by Mark Obois, Mark Blakeslee, and Dave Clemens.