A four-way stop is in place at North Spring Street and Woodland Drive, after signs were installed Wednesday morning.
The city of Beaver Dam added the four-way stop as part of an agreement with the town of Beaver Dam. The city is also paying to resurface Woodland Drive, which runs through the town, under the agreement.
The city and town came to the agreement following a dispute over the upcoming Oak Point Village apartment complex, which is in the city but requires going through the town on Woodland Drive for access.
The town took issue with its lack of involvement in the process and the new traffic on the road. The town put up a barrier that blocked access to the housing development until the agreement was hacked out.
The stop signs are temporary and the city is responsible for replacing them with lights or a roundabout within two years. The city is also responsible for extending Woodland Drive to Commercial Drive in the west.
