The Beaver Dam Common Council approved adding a four-way stop to the intersection of North Spring Street and Woodland Drive, north of Fleet Farm, at its meeting Monday.
Within two years, the city will need to replace the four-way stop with traffic lights or a roundabout as part of an agreement between the city and the town of Beaver Dam. The agreement was drawn up to address issues between the city and town over increased traffic from an upcoming new housing development off Woodland. Director of engineering Richie Piltz said he is not concerned about cars stopping there on the slight hill in the winter.
The motion approved by an 8-3 margin. Council members Ken Anderson, Kay Appenfeldt and Kara Nelson voted against adding the four-way stop. Voting in favor were council members Therese Henriksen, Jon Abfall, Cris Olson, Mick Fischer, Jack Yuds, Jane Loizzo, Jaclyn Shelton and Mary Morgan. David Hansen, Dan Doyle and Kevin Burnett were absent.
The city also agreed to have Woodland Drive resurfaced. Northeast Asphalt of Fond du Lac was the only bidder at $85,720. Piltz said the money will come from funds for miscellaneous street projects. Anderson and Nelson voted no on the resurfacing.
Beaver Dam Woodland Drive, LLC and M&M Contracting, the developers for the new Oak Point Village apartment complex have sued both the city and town over a barrier the town placed to block access during the dispute. The development is in the city but requires driving through the town to access.
Since then, the city and town have struck the intergovernmental agreement and the barrier is down. However, the lawsuit remains active, with the developers seeking damages.
City Attorney Maryann Schacht said the city is continuing to work through the case. In a recently filed defense, the city argues the main issue is moot now that the barrier is down and that the developers have acted in bad faith.
Also on Monday, the operations committee recommended putting a four-way stop at Stone Street and Jefferson Street due to concerns about traffic near Jefferson School. The full council will vote on the matter in September.
