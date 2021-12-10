 Skip to main content
Storm Water listening session to be held on Tuesday
Storm Water listening session to be held on Tuesday

Columbus City Hall

Columbus City Hall 

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council will host a listening session Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a storm water utility for the city.

The listening session will be in the Columbus Senior Center, 125 N. Dickason Blvd., from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Columbus City Council approved the wording of a referendum in November to add a storm water utility for the April election

A storm water utility operates like an electric or water utility and can collect fees related to controlling. It may collect fees used to fund a municipal storm water management program. Other communities, including Beaver Dam, added storm water utilities before the state required taxpayer approval by residents.

