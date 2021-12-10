Storm Water listening session to be held on Tuesday

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council will host a listening session Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a storm water utility for the city.

The listening session will be in the Columbus Senior Center, 125 N. Dickason Blvd., from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Columbus City Council approved the wording of a referendum in November to add a storm water utility for the April election

A storm water utility operates like an electric or water utility and can collect fees related to controlling. It may collect fees used to fund a municipal storm water management program. Other communities, including Beaver Dam, added storm water utilities before the state required taxpayer approval by residents.