Storms down trees in Dodge, Columbia counties

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph downed trees and power lines across southern and central Wisconsin, also damaging roofs and toppling small structures.

Widespread power outages were reported in some areas, but Alliant Energies and Wisconsin Public Service said power should be restored to everyone by the end of today.

In Beaver Dam, the storm knocked down trees throughout the city temporarily blocking some streets. City crews cleared roads Tuesday night and continued to work on clean up Wednesday.

Several large pine trees at City Athletic Field were broken off halfway up their length. Sections of the trees landed on a Liberty Street fence and on the east side of DeClark Street. Up and down that street, and along Pleasant Street which runs parallel, trees were uprooted and large limbs were blown to the ground. A massive pine tree at the corner of Gilmore Avenue and DeClark Street leaned against the home that stands there. A nearby tree was broken at its base, as were many others nearby.

On North Center Street, a cottonwood tree was sheared off at the top. Its large limbs littered the surrounding yards. At one point Tuesday night, North Center Street was blocked by down limbs and trees.