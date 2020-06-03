Storms down trees in Dodge, Columbia counties

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph downed trees and power lines across southern and central Wisconsin, also damaging roofs and toppling small structures.
Widespread power outages were reported in some areas, but Alliant Energies and Wisconsin Public Service said power should be restored to everyone by the end of today.
In Beaver Dam, the storm knocked down trees throughout the city temporarily blocking some streets. City crews cleared roads Tuesday night and continued to work on clean up Wednesday.
Several large pine trees at City Athletic Field were broken off halfway up their length. Sections of the trees landed on a Liberty Street fence and on the east side of DeClark Street. Up and down that street, and along Pleasant Street which runs parallel, trees were uprooted and large limbs were blown to the ground. A massive pine tree at the corner of Gilmore Avenue and DeClark Street leaned against the home that stands there. A nearby tree was broken at its base, as were many others nearby.
On North Center Street, a cottonwood tree was sheared off at the top. Its large limbs littered the surrounding yards. At one point Tuesday night, North Center Street was blocked by down limbs and trees.
Vehicles were crushed on Pleasant Street and at the property at the corner of Liberty and McArthur streets. There a Jeep and a pickup truck were smashed beneath fallen trunks and limbs. The truck owner revealed that he was planning to sell his truck that day, but now has nothing worth selling.
Damage in Columbus was mostly cleaned up overnight, but Department of Public Works crews were finishing clearing trees and brush Wednesday.
Columbus Water & Light crews also responded to multiple power outages Tuesday evening, with approximately 112 customers out of power. All had power restored by 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said deputies responded to 57 incidents of trees on homes, power lines or roadways and had reports of “extensive damage” to residences and buildings.
With crews still working to clear roadways, Brandner warned motorists to use caution, especially on curves and blind hills.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.