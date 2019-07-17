Pine Grove Senior Apartments residents in Prairie du Sac learned June 11 the history of a notable conservation area in Sauk County: the Badger Lands.
Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance Executive Director Charlie Luthin stopped by the assisted living apartments to give an overview of how an industrial complex designed for the production of ammunition during World War II became a prized green space.
“These buildings were built very hastily in 1942 for a single purpose: manufacturing chemicals for the war cause,” Luthin said. “What they were producing at Badger, was propellant, it was a big chemical factory... They produced everything at badger other than gunpowder (there were) a number of explosive chemicals out there.”
The plant was used in wars after World War II as well.
For Luthin, the story of the Badger Lands transformation is intertwined with his own life. He was living in Baraboo in 1977, and had a friend at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant who proposed planting 1,300 acres of prairie out on the lands surrounding the complex.
“Shortly after I got involved in that project, in December of 1977, we read in the newspaper that the Badger Army Ammunition Plant is to be decommissioned,” Luthin said. “A bunch of friends and I got together at the library at the Crane Foundation, (we thought) here’s an opportunity… We said, by golly, maybe what we can do is propose the idea of a green space here at Badger. And there were a lot of naysayers because that property had 1,400 buildings (and) (125) miles of asphalt.”
Luthin said part of the appeal of using the land as a green space was the fact that the buildings would not be readily available for any new purpose.
“Those buildings weren’t getting any younger, and they certainly weren’t modern buildings so using those buildings for industrial (purposes)” wouldn’t work, Luthin said.
The Badger Plant was one of 77 military facilities built around the United States during World War II. A fresh water supply and a location far from both the coasts and large cities made Sauk County an ideal place for the plant. Adams County was also considered.
For some farm families, the plant’s arrival meant uprooting their entire lives to accommodate the war effort. Homes and lands were evacuated.
“I try to envision what it would be like to lose everything,” Luthin said. “And you have to get out instantly, two months isn’t much time at all… some of those families ended up working at the Badger Plant.”
Although the purpose for her family leaving their farm was not related to the Badger Plant, Pine Grove Resident Mary Breunig shared her experience with leaving Wisconsin farm life behind. Much of Breunig’s family went to Indiana. “I didn’t go to Indiana,” Breunig said.
Today, the Badger Lands have four owners: Ho-Chunk Nation, the USDA Dairy Forage Research Center, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Bluffview Sanitary District. The landowners seek to restore native grassland habitat to the area.
Currently over 5,000 acres are being restored.
After volunteer efforts by the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance and others, land within the Badger Lands was designated as Wisconsin’s newest state park, and the Great Sauk Trail was built along the former rail line running through the area.
