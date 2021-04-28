Stoughton man charged with vehicular homicide In Columbia County

A Stoughton man appeared on a charge of vehicular homicide in Columbia County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Derek Koepke, 29, was charged with one felony count of homicide by operation of a vehicle while having a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance in his blood. Court Commissioner Andrea Von Hoff set a cash bond of $1,000. Koepke faces 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle on County Highway B between Williams Road and County Highway SS around 8:30 a.m. on July 12, 2020.

The deputy observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road and identified the driver as Koepke, who said he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The complaint says that Koepke told the officer he wasn't on his phone and that the bicycle was "just there" when he came around the corner. He reported trying to swerve out of the way, but it made the crash worse.