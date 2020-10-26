Strangulation felony charge dropped against man

A strangulation charge was dropped against a Pardeeville area man in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Robert E. Ullrich Jr. pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of battery this month. A felony count of strangulation and a misdemeanor count of domestic disorderly conduct were dropped on a prosecutor's motion following a joint recommendation.

Judge Todd Hepler found Ullrich guilty on the misdemeanor charge following the no contest plea and ordered him to pay $805 in fines and court costs and submit a DNA sample, which was completed Oct. 25. The fines must be paid within 60 days or be placed on a payment plan. Ullrich also received five days sentence credit. He faced more than six years in prison and $20,000 in fines for all the original charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy responded to a residence in rural Pardeevile with a report of a violent altercation against another person in the household. He was accused of strangling another person after his firearms were removed from the house and preventing the person from leaving the home.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

