 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strangulation felony charge dropped against man
0 comments
alert top story

Strangulation felony charge dropped against man

{{featured_button_text}}
Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock (copy)

The Columbia County Circuit Court has adopted a plan that includes social distancing, face masks and additional sanitization to reopen the courthouse for limited in-person proceedings. 

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

A strangulation charge was dropped against a Pardeeville area man in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert E. Ullrich Jr. pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of battery this month. A felony count of strangulation and a misdemeanor count of domestic disorderly conduct were dropped on a prosecutor's motion following a joint recommendation.

Judge Todd Hepler found Ullrich guilty on the misdemeanor charge following the no contest plea and ordered him to pay $805 in fines and court costs and submit a DNA sample, which was completed Oct. 25. The fines must be paid within 60 days or be placed on a payment plan. Ullrich also received five days sentence credit. He faced more than six years in prison and $20,000 in fines for all the original charges. 

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy responded to a residence in rural Pardeevile with a report of a violent altercation against another person in the household. He was accused of strangling another person after his firearms were removed from the house and preventing the person from leaving the home.

+1 
Robert E. Ullrich Jr.031320

Ullrich Jr.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Lack of Federal Covid Aid Threatens State Programs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News