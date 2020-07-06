Stray gunshot injures man golfing in Lomira

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A stray bullet injured a man who was golfing in Lomira on Monday morning.

According to a press release from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the sheriff's office received a report of a gunshot injury at The Golf Club at Camelot in the town of Lomira at 11:09 a.m.

The initial investigation showed a 50-year-old Lomira man was attempting to shoot a woodchuck on his property. The bullet ricocheted off trees and hit the 80-year-old golfer, who is from Fond du Lac. The golfer received non-life-threatening injuries is expected to be released from St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. The golfer was transported by Theresa EMA.

No further information is available and the incident remains under investigation.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

