Who was Mackie? Why does Park Avenue change to Front Street at Spring Street? Why does Beaver Dam have a Third Street and a Fourth Street, and no First, Second, Fifth or Sixth streets?
These and other questions will be answered by local historian Roger Noll during his presentation, “Beaver Dam Streets” Wednesday. There will be two presentations, at 2 and 6 p.m., in the Beaver Dam Community Library Welch Meeting Room.
“This is the presentation that has been requested the most, of all the presentations I have made over the years,” said Noll. “We had people practically hanging from the rafters whenever I did it, which is why we’re offering it two times on Oct. 9.”
Seating is limited, as the Welch Meeting room is rather small and the basement room is no longer available for public use.
While many street names can be found everywhere, many others cannot.
“We’ve got the presidents – McKinley, Monroe and Cleveland,” said Noll. “We have trees, which are always very popular. But there are so many more that were locally inspired and reveal a lot about our city’s history.”
One such example is Spring Street, named for a stream that followed the course of the road from Mackie Street to the Beaver Dam River.
Center Street is by no means the center of Beaver Dam, but was formerly known as Centre Street, being the hub of Beaver Dam’s commercial and industrial enterprises.
“A lot of streets have changed their names over the years,” said Noll. “Main Street was actually an important road until Monarch Range came to dominate that part of the city. Park Avenue was renamed by Dr. George Swan, who wanted to promote his resort, Vita Park, off the intersection of Park and Vita avenues. At one point there were three parallel streets. Now only one remains that runs parallel to the first railroad tracks on the city’s north side.”
There were also two Pleasant streets, two Lincolns -- a street and an avenue, and two Water streets that do not connect.
Beaver Dam & Baraboo Railroad Street was named after a rail line that disappeared long ago. Today it is named Gilmore Street after an influential city mayor. Other streets also commemorate local mayors -- Sloan, Bogert, Warren, Rowell and Burchard. Some are named for where they’re headed – Burnett, Madison and Lake streets.
Some of the confusion arose when bridges were built to connect one side of the Beaver Dam River to the other. Some had two different names on either side of the river, and were later changed to one name after they were connected. (Mill Street was originally Rowell Street to the west of the river, and the street to the north became Rowell Street after the conversion.
Although Noll has an encyclopedic knowledge of the subject, some streets remain a mystery.
“I have no idea who Davis Street was named for, or Middle Street, which was nowhere near the middle of anything (now Maple Avenue),” said Noll. “We may never know the answers to those questions.”
The event is free and open to the public. Snacks will be provided.
