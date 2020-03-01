Strengthen Columbus hosting school referendum kickoff potluck
Strengthen Columbus was formed to support the upcoming school referendum and invite the community to a potluck dinner Saturday, March 7 at Columbus Area Senior Center. The kickoff event will include a presentation on the referendum, materials to take home, volunteer opportunities and more. Kids welcome! Organizers said if attendees do not have a dish to pass, it’s OK as there will be plenty of food. Those who cannot attend can send email to: strengthencolumbus@gmail.com to get involved or receive information, and feel free to stop in anytime between 4 and 6 p.m. March 7 to pick up materials before the kickoff.

