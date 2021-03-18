Strong winds cause Beaver Dam house fire to spread to second home

Strong winds spread flames to a neighboring home after fire broke out in a garage at 509 Gould St. in Beaver Dam Thursday at 12:40 p.m.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, while enroute the fire department was notified there was smoke and fire in the garage area where a car was parked, but all occupants were out of the house.

When the fire units arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of 509 Gould Stt. and the fire quickly spreading to the neighboring home at 507 Gould St. Beaver Dam Police Officers evacuated the occupant of 507 Gould St.

According to the press release, fire crews attacked the fire with two hoselines utilizing tank water on the engine as well as a hydrant supply line. A third hoseline was deployed once additional firefighters arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.

Beaver Dam Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires with no additional assistance, according to the press release. However, Horicon Fire and Watertown E.M.S. covered Beaver Dam while others were on scene. Watertown E.M.S. responded to an emergency ambulance call while standing-by.