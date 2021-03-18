 Skip to main content
Strong winds cause Beaver Dam house fire to spread to second home
Strong winds cause Beaver Dam house fire to spread to second home

Two houses damaged by Gould Street fire

Two homes in the 500 block of Gould Street were damaged by fire on Thursday afternoon. The fire began at 509 Grove St., but strong winds carried flames to the outside wall of the house next door.

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

Strong winds spread flames to a neighboring home after fire broke out in a garage at 509 Gould St. in Beaver Dam Thursday at 12:40 p.m.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, while enroute the fire department was notified there was smoke and fire in the garage area where a car was parked, but all occupants were out of the house.

When the fire units arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of 509 Gould Stt. and the fire quickly spreading to the neighboring home at 507 Gould St. Beaver Dam Police Officers evacuated the occupant of 507 Gould St.

According to the press release, fire crews attacked the fire with two hoselines utilizing tank water on the engine as well as a hydrant supply line. A third hoseline was deployed once additional firefighters arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.

Beaver Dam Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires with no additional assistance, according to the press release. However, Horicon Fire and Watertown E.M.S. covered Beaver Dam while others were on scene. Watertown E.M.S. responded to an emergency ambulance call while standing-by.

Neither home is inhabitable as a result of the fire. Beaver Dam fire units remained on the scene until 3:30 p.m. The fire is under routine investigation by the Beaver Dam Fire and Police departments. 

Beaver Dam High School is across the street from the home, but students are on spring break this week.

