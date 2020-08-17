Structure fire in Portage likely started in garage; no injuries reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portage Fire Department personnel responded to a residential structure fire at about 5 p.m. Monday on West Albert Street.

No one was injured in the blaze that started in the attached garage and quickly spread to other parts of the home, according to a press release from the Portage Police Department.

Fire Chief Clayton Simonson said one adult and one child, a mother and son, resided at the home, but were not there when the fire started. Simonson said three to four juveniles were near the property when the fire started, but were able to evacuate the area.

The family's cat escaped uninjured. Residents of nearby homes were also evacuated.

The attached garage to the home is destroyed and will have to be rebuilt, with lesser damage to other parts of the home, Simonson said.

"The attached garage or shed that was attached to the house or a really small porch, that's all going to have to be torn off and rebuilt," Simonson said. "The house, we had to cut some holes, that's going to be up to an insurance company if that's fixable or not."

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation by Fire Inspector Craig Ratz.