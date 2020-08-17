Structure fire in Portage likely started in garage; no injuries reported

Portage Fire Department personnel responded to a residential structure fire at about 5 p.m. Monday on West Albert Street.
No one was injured in the blaze that started in the attached garage and quickly spread to other parts of the home, according to a press release from the Portage Police Department.
Fire Chief Clayton Simonson said one adult and one child, a mother and son, resided at the home, but were not there when the fire started. Simonson said three to four juveniles were near the property when the fire started, but were able to evacuate the area.
The family's cat escaped uninjured. Residents of nearby homes were also evacuated.
The attached garage to the home is destroyed and will have to be rebuilt, with lesser damage to other parts of the home, Simonson said.
"The attached garage or shed that was attached to the house or a really small porch, that's all going to have to be torn off and rebuilt," Simonson said. "The house, we had to cut some holes, that's going to be up to an insurance company if that's fixable or not."
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation by Fire Inspector Craig Ratz.
"There's some lessons learned from these last two fires we've had in the last six days," Ratz said. "We always learn from tragedy I like to think, and we've had a couple of things lately."
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family, according to the press release.
This is the second residential structure fire in six days in the city, with a three-story residence burning Aug. 12 on West Wisconsin Street, with no injuries. Simonson said two fires in that time frame is neither usual or unusual.
"You could go where you have a year and a half without any, you could have a year were you have 12-13," he said.
Simonson said caution is needed when using fire outdoors and near structures.
"There's no specific reason for these," Simonson said. "Be cautious in grilling out, with smoking materials, especially on a wooden deck."
According to the press release, other agencies assisting included Pardeeville, Poynette, Wyocena, Rio, Briggsville and Baraboo, Divine Savior EMS, Pardeeville EMS, Aliant Energy and the Portage Public Works Department.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.