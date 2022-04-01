Student auditions set for Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre summer shows

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre invites students to audition for roles in its summer productions. Annually the theatre presents an area high school musical and two Tell-A-Tale productions geared toward middle school and elementary-aged students.

Auditions for the area high school musical “Big Fish,” directed by Mark Lefeber, take place April 5 and 7 from 4:15 to 8 p.m. Students should prepare 1-2 minutes of a musical theatre selection and a “big fish” story of their own. The audition will also include a dance combination and a cold reading. Sign up for an audition time at bdact.org/auditions/.

Lefeber is also seeking instrumental music students for the pit orchestra. Details and a signup form are available at bdact.org/auditions/.

College students (ages 18-22) are encouraged to sign up as production assistants. Roles include director, vocal director, costumes, hair/makeup, sound design and house manager.

“Big Fish” comes to the Kamps Auditorium stage June 16-26. Tickets will go on sale in May.

Students in grades 6 to 8 have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Shakespeare comedy “As You Like It.” The musical production explores the themes of love, injustice and forgiveness. The romantic comedy follows Rosalind and her cousin Celia as they encounter notable characters in the Forest of Arden.

Cast members will learn successful ways to perform Shakespearean language, physical comedy techniques, comedic timing and possibly puppetry. Director Enda Breadon has worked as an actor, director and movement coach at Shakespeare festivals and professional theatres throughout the United States and Europe.

Auditions are May 15 and 16 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The show comes to the stage July 14 to 16.

Students in grades 3 to 5 will find themselves in an adventure inside an arcade game in “The Claw.” Best friends take on several challenges and face their fears in this original musical production directed by Andy Estervig.

“The Claw” comes to life on stage from July 7 to 9. BDACT will host auditions on May 22 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and May 23 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the student productions, go to bdact.org/auditions/. Auditions will take place at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.

A traditional summer musical for adults is being finalized and details will be announced later in April.

