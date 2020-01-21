Student from Columbus named to Iowa State Dean's List
A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

From Columbus, Kayla Marie Ebert, a senior in the Health Sciences program, was named to the Dean's List. Ebert is majoring in Nutritional Science.

