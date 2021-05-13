Student urges Waupun to reduce use of plastic

WAUPUN – A 15-year-old student at Central Wisconsin Christian School is urging local government to take action to protect the environment, both inside the city and beyond.

Jake Vanderwerff addressed the Waupun City Council Tuesday night during their regular monthly meeting, urging the group to do whatever it can to stop, or at least increase awareness, about the abuse of single-use plastics in the city. His focus is plastics in general, but plastic bags and straws in particular.

“Back in late 2018, early 2019, I started reading books and magazines about the climate crisis,” he said at a podium facing the council. “I started seeing why certain weather patterns were happening, and I found out why to this day we are breaking our own records for the hottest temperatures. I saw the devastation in low class communities and the fear of total climate destruction and the hope of a clean future.”

Sometime later he began working with Mayor Julie Nickel to get what he calls critical information to the community.

“My dream is to see the end of single-use plastic as we know it,” Vanderwerff said. “I know that this is very vague and ambitious. I get that my plan may sound unrealistic in our society, but I believe that the plan that I’m introducing is attainable for the community of Waupun.”