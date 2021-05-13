Student urges Waupun to reduce use of plastic

WAUPUN – A 15-year-old student at Central Wisconsin Christian School is urging local government to take action to protect the environment, both inside the city and beyond.
Jake Vanderwerff addressed the Waupun City Council Tuesday night during their regular monthly meeting, urging the group to do whatever it can to stop, or at least increase awareness, about the abuse of single-use plastics in the city. His focus is plastics in general, but plastic bags and straws in particular.
“Back in late 2018, early 2019, I started reading books and magazines about the climate crisis,” he said at a podium facing the council. “I started seeing why certain weather patterns were happening, and I found out why to this day we are breaking our own records for the hottest temperatures. I saw the devastation in low class communities and the fear of total climate destruction and the hope of a clean future.”
Sometime later he began working with Mayor Julie Nickel to get what he calls critical information to the community.
“My dream is to see the end of single-use plastic as we know it,” Vanderwerff said. “I know that this is very vague and ambitious. I get that my plan may sound unrealistic in our society, but I believe that the plan that I’m introducing is attainable for the community of Waupun.”
He highlighted consumerism and waste as key challenges to be faced. For plastic bags and straws alone 12 billion barrels of oil are used to produce them. Americans average using 100 billion bags per year, with each American family acquiring 1,500 bags per year. His research indicates that the city’s garbage hauler, Waste Management recycles only one percent (15 bags per year per family) of the plastic bags it receives.
“To put this into perspective about 6,461,000 plastic bags are used annually in Waupun,” he said. “How many plastic bags do you use in just a week? Do you actually need a plastic bag for two or three things? Mayor Nickel, where do you keep your 1,500 plastic bags?”
She replied, “In my garage.”
“Alderman Bishop?”
He replied that he recycles them to dispose of pet waste.
Vanderwerff’s plan includes small steps that people can undertake now, with dramatic results.
“How abut we start training our clerks in town to stop asking customers if they need a bag? We can train our fast food and small restaurant employees to stop mentioning straws unless asked for one. This is not foreign. Madison has also made strides to combat their straw use and it has worked. We can add plastic bag recycling bins at stores and put normal recycling bins all over the city. We can even put posters up in stores with catchy phrases such as ‘Reusable bags are encouraged here,’ or ‘Help clean up Waupun.’ There are so many possibilities of reducing waste and saving money while doing it.”
He cited Walmart as an example of how large corporations can achieve savings, reducing the size of receipts to save $7 million and re-engineering plastic bags to save $20 million.
“My plan of action will never get done if we don’t try,” he said. “If we move forward with this plan we can show people in the community that we care about the environment. We care about our planet that’s been bestowed upon us. We trust the science and the scientists – people who have dedicated their lives to such studies. And we’re done with the misinformation that is so easily spread.”
He concluded, “I hope we can come up with a plan for Waupun and I look forward to working with you.”
Nickel said, “I want to thank you for coming in front of our council and our community to share your concerns and express what you feel and believe in. I appreciate you doing this. To take this on in a small community is wonderful and we need more young people like you to step up and do these things. Thank you.”
Further discussions, and possible actions, are being considered.