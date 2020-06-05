Students named to dean’s list
0 comments

Students named to dean’s list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUPERIOR — The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Cerysa Leisses of Fall River to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.

To be named, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade-point average.

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran College has named the following students to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Julia Holtz, of Lowell, a sophomore and graduate of Dodgeland High School; Dylan Dykstra, of Fall River, a sophomore and graduate of Fall River High School; Jared Klein, of Fall River, a sophomore and graduate of Fall River High School; Kelly Tramburg, of Fall River, a senior and graduate of Fall River High School; Morgan Tramburg, of Fall River, a junior and graduate of Fall River High School.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Keel, Patricia A.

BEAVER DAM / PRINCETON—Patricia A. Keel, 87, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Princeton, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Beaver Dam Ass…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News