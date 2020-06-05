Students named to dean’s list

SUPERIOR — The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Cerysa Leisses of Fall River to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
To be named, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade-point average.
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran College has named the following students to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Julia Holtz, of Lowell, a sophomore and graduate of Dodgeland High School; Dylan Dykstra, of Fall River, a sophomore and graduate of Fall River High School; Jared Klein, of Fall River, a sophomore and graduate of Fall River High School; Kelly Tramburg, of Fall River, a senior and graduate of Fall River High School; Morgan Tramburg, of Fall River, a junior and graduate of Fall River High School.
