Students, teachers to display work at Al. Ringling for the next 5 years

Kelsey and her husband Luke Kloberdanz hiked from Door County to Lodi that summer, encountering all kinds of weather and geological structures.

“We saw giant rocks that seemed like they were just set down where they were,” said Kelsey, an art professor in Baraboo since 2005. “I did a lot of drawings in the tent and then worked from memory, recalling the shapes and patterns of light and weather.”

Other work on display is from a series Kelsey calls, “Homing.” Ice Age Trail paintings were all about being away, she said, but her “Homing” pieces explored the domestic life.

“They contain a lot more collage, much more mixed media,” Kelsey said of Homing, which she displayed in a Wisconsin Academy Gallery exhibit in Madison in 2017. “I was really thinking about the repetitions of the everyday in the domestic realm, the way that pattern and color can talk about the things that we do: the repetition of taking care of a small child or whatever those needs are at home.”

The displayed work of her eight students runs the gamut in subject and technique, she said, but what unites them is “play.” More than anything else, the professor encourages spontaneity in her students, hoping they’ll create for the fun of it.