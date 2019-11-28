POYNETTE -- Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and emergency wilderness medical training for 10 students at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette.
“I appreciate the experiential learning and resources we have here,” said Michelle Osness, a 31-year-old outdoors enthusiast from Madison who enrolled in the five-day Wilderness Medical Associates International first-responder course.
It began Wednesday and concludes Sunday, running for nine hours a day including Thanksgiving. As most of the country enjoys turkey and stuffing, Osness and her peers will learn how to determine the nature and extent of illness or injury; how to access and assist in the extrication of a patient from an entrapment; how to report the nature and extent of an illness or injury to ambulance personnel; how to work in extreme environmental conditions and various terrains; and more.
“I want to be somebody who knows what to do,” Osness said.
Osness is an assistant researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in partnership with the state Department of Health Services. She won’t need the WMAI first-responder certification for her research, which concerns improving the quality of life for people with disabilities, but her most frequent hobbies include sailing, skiing, swimming and climbing boulders.
“Given the time I spend in wilderness, knowing how to keep myself safe and assist in helping others is meaningful,” Osness said.
Devils Lake Climbing Guides arranges these courses five times per year in the region and the Maine-based WMAI issues the instructors. DLCG has offered the course in Poynette and Mazomanie for the past four years.
“We’re a guide service and our instructors need certification, so it’s in our best interest to make sure more people are certified,” said Nick Wilkes of DLCG. “It might seem kind of niche, but the accidents that happen outdoors in normal environments are pretty common.”
In October alone, Wilkes said, two people fell from the cliffs at Devil’s Lake State Park and suffered serious injuries. If a person lands on their head, Wilkes warned, that person should not be moved until they’re cleared for a spinal injury by someone who’s trained in wilderness medicine.
“I tell everybody that in order to pass this class, I have to be able to trust you” in the wild, said instructor Gary Holt of Idaho. “I want them to be confident in their skills, to know what they need to do, in the moment.”
Holt, in his 12th year as WMAI instructor, recently finished teaching courses in Finland and Greenland. The company teaches the course in more than 20 countries, he said. On the first day of class in Poynette, Holt took his students into the woods and demonstrated CPR, bleeding control, how to care for someone who’s choking and more.
It was 36 degrees outside and lightly snowing.
“Snow makes this more fun,” he said as the students practiced in pairs.
Making good decisions in the field -- or “doing what’s best for the person you’re taking care of,” Holt clarified -- is obviously more difficult when hospital services might be many miles or hours away.
“You need to understand the risks,” Holt said.
Wilkes said moving a person who injures their spine in a fall at Devil’s Lake, for example, could result in that person becoming paralyzed for life. “If you clear them of a spinal injury, you can walk them to safety. But if they did injure their spine, they need a backboard and would need to be carried out by helicopter.”
While Devil’s Lake might seem relatively close to hospital services, Wilkes said it can take up to four hours for a medical professional to get in and out of your location there, depending on the trail you took and how difficult it is to access by helicopter.
The MacKenzie Center, Wilkes said, provides students with an ideal setting to practice scenarios. In the woods and cold weather they will learn how to build makeshift stretchers for emergency evacuations, how to splint broken bones and prioritize care in multiple trauma incidents.
The course required 25 hours of pre-course study and preparation, during which time Osness learned how to navigate overlapping symptoms and circumstances to identify specific problems.
“It’s really about staying organized,” she said of determining whether a person has respiratory failure, circulatory failure or brain failure. “Those are the three areas that will relate to immediate action. They need to be addressed because if any of those things are compromised, they could result in death.”
Osness, who signed up for the course over Thanksgiving in order to save her vacation time at work, recalled two crisis situations that she had experienced in an outdoor setting. The first was in a sailboat, when her friend hit her head on the boom and suffered a concussion, and the second was in a high-elevation setting at Zion National Park in Utah, where an individual suffered a panic attack.
Both situations had happy endings, Osness said, but it reinforced in her the idea that proper training could be useful someday.
“Some of these situations might seem rare,” Osness said, “but Wisconsin has a long history of people enjoying the outdoors, and I’m a product of that. I want to help other people in a time of crisis.”
