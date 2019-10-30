The bridge feasibility study by MSA concluded a bridge for biking, walking and snowmobiling over the Wisconsin River in Sauk Prairie is indeed feasible.
Sauk Prairie locals gathered at the River Arts Center in Prairie du Sac Oct. 23 to hear from experts and elected officials on the projects’ potential. The meeting was preceded by one held Oct. 21 in Mazomanie for locals on that side of the Wisconsin River.
Great Sauk Trail Commission Chair Marty Krueger said Sauk County and Dane County both contributed $40,000 for the $80,000 study. The potential bridge is a crucial step in the long term vision of linking Sauk County’s trails with those in Dane County.
The 13-mile multi-use Great Sauk State Trail connects the Sauk Prairie community to Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area. In Dane County, Walking Iron Trail near the Village of Mazomanie is planned to develop a combination of rails-to-trail conversion with shared trail-rail use of state-owned land under long-term lease.
From there, trails could be linked all the way to the 400 State Trail in Elroy, if the municipalities in between establish the necessary routes.
The proposed location of the bridge is the former site of a 100-year-old Sauk City rail bridge, which was demolished in 2018 following years of disuse. A small portion of the rail bridge still exists on the Sauk County side.
Representatives from both major political Parties were present at the event.
Democratic Assembly Representative Dave Considine said on a recent trip to Durand, Wisconsin, he and his wife saw firsthand the economic impact a trail can have on the towns it passes through.
Considine said the people he spent time with there, who each spent an estimated $300 per night, came to Durand specifically to enjoy the recreational trail there.
“I’m excited (for) this area to have that,” Considine said.
Republican Assembly Representative Tony Kurtz, who represents former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson’s home town of Elroy, said Thompson has made clear to him the importance of the 400 State Trail and linking it with other trails in the state.
“We’re committed to this,” Kurtz said. “And I think the state (has) a role.”
You have free articles remaining.
In a speech overlooking the Wisconsin River in Sauk Prairie, Thompson said he wants to see connecting trails reaching all the way from Milwaukee to Superior and from La Crosse to Green Bay, earning Wisconsin the title of “the bicycle capital of America.”
MSA Project Manager John Langhans said he did not have a cost estimate for a potential bridge and would not give a range.
Langhans said quality of life improvements like recreational trails can help “stave off the trend of urban migration.” With access to amenities often seen in urban areas, rural communities can compete for young talent and retain the people they already have.
The feasibility study does not offer a final decision, but a working concept of the bridge has begun to take shape.
Part of an existing rail bridge already exists where the proposed bridge may be constructed near the intersection of Water Street and Phillips Street, but it will not likely be salvageable.
The previous rail bridge was a popular spot for fishing, and some locals have wondered whether a new bridge’s design might accommodate fishing as well. Langhans said viewing platforms extending from the main lane of the bridge would be possible to fish from.
The platforms will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and be accessible to all.
For snowmobilers, a bridge would be make navigating the area significantly easier.
Dane County Director of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs Sam Landes said currently snowmobilers looking to cross the river either ride up to Wisconsin Dells or even opt to ride over the ice.
“This is feasible, we can tell you that right now,” Langhans said. “This could be built.”
Officials encouraged anyone interested in following the Wisconsin River Recreation Bridge’s developments to like the page named after it on Facebook.
A final report from MSA is due by December 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)