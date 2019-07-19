The crucial step in the long term vision of linking Sauk County’s trails with those in Dane County is being explored.
The Great Sauk Trail Commission approved a feasibility study July 10 on a potential bike and pedestrian bridge over the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Dane Counties.
The cost of the study, which was awarded to MSA, is capped at $80,000, with Sauk and Dane counties contributing $40,000 each. The total cost so far is $78,825.
Great Sauk Trail Commission Chairman Marty Krueger said nine firms expressed interest in the study. Bids ranged from $48,000-$117,000.
Using a matrix scoring system, Krueger said MSA was found to be the best option.
Although the study will affect both counties, the Great Sauk Trail Commission is taking the lead. “Dane County and Sauk County signed an agreement to run this proposal through this commission,” Krueger said.
Part of an existing rail bridge already exists where the proposed bridge may be constructed near the intersection of Water Street and Phillips Street, but it will not likely be salvageable.
“We feel we’ve assembled the right team of experts,” said MSA Consultant Project Manager John Langhans. “There needs to be a high level of technical due diligence.”
Langhans said potential construction is still “a few years out.”
“We’re not building this thing tomorrow, we’re not building it in December,” Langhans said.
The Great Sauk Trail Commission will meet again July 24 at the Prairie du Sac Village hall at 4 p.m. An update on the study’s progress will be given by MSA at the meeting.
