With the possibility of a bike/pedestrian bridge over the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Dane Counties being explored in a feasibility study, the July 24 meeting of the Great Sauk Trail Commission was well attended. Only about seven seats were left empty at the Prairie du Sac Village Hall.
John Langhans, who is overseeing the study for MSA, gave an update detailing the timeline for the project.
A total of five meetings are planned, with the first being a kick-off meeting planned for Aug. 5. The cost of the study, which was awarded to MSA, is capped at $80,000, with Sauk and Dane counties contributing $40,000 each. The total cost so far is $78,825.
Great Sauk Trail Commission Chairman Marty Krueger said nine firms expressed interest in the study. Bids ranged from $48,000-$117,000.
“We hope to be done by the end of November,” Langhans said. The final report is scheduled for Nov. 27, a month after the two October stakeholder meetings held in Sauk and Dane Counties seeking public input.
Although the study will affect both counties, the Great Sauk Trail Commission is taking the lead. “Dane County and Sauk County signed an agreement to run this proposal through this commission,” Krueger said.
Nicki Jones, who represents the Mazomanie area on the Dane County Board attended the meeting. “We’re quite excited about this trail,” Jones said. “Mazomanie has talked about the concept of this trail for quite some time.”
Part of an existing rail bridge already exists where the proposed bridge may be constructed near the intersection of Water Street and Phillips Street, but it will not likely be salvageable.
Langhans said he will deliver a monthly written report to the commission as the project progresses.
A rendering will be eventually be included, but will not be available in time for the public input meetings in September and October. “We will have some images, but we will not have a full blown, professionally done rendering,” Langhans said.
Langhans said alternative options, with different costs, will be developed for the Commission to deliberate on, which he described as a “baseline sedan versus a Cadillac.”
The Great Sauk Trail Commission will meet again Aug. 28.
