Study helps Columbus plan for community needs through 2050 and beyond

Planning was funded, in part, by a grant awarded in 2008. A Community Engagement Team (CET) was formed for that purpose. Staff and community members formed that team. Early on, however, the team decided that the school district’s needs were most urgent. Most of its efforts were directed at addressing those issues first.

More recently a plan for city facilities has been developed and feedback has been sought. In 2019 a meeting was held at the Columbus Pavilion and about 60 people attended. The results from that meeting were incorporated into the Columbus 2050 plan presented Tuesday. The council is expected to review the plan and may approve it this summer.

“There’s still a lot of information that we’re going to need to get before the plan is approved,” said Mayor Michael Thom when contacted Wednesday. “I’m just really happy that the entire process has involved a lot of community engagement efforts and a lot of people have touched the process. Now we at City Hall have to go over the entire recommendation and make sure that it will actually work.”

“It is important to note that this plan does not commit the city to spending anything,” said Valerius. “What it does do is create some kind of consensus as to what the priorities are so it’s easy to decide what projects to start with and how much spending will be needed to proceed.”