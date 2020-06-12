Study helps Columbus plan for community needs through 2050 and beyond

COLUMBUS – Community leaders and interested citizens got a look into the future Tuesday evening. A meeting, both physical and virtual, was held at the Columbus Senior Center to unveil a plan to address the city’s facility needs for the next 30 years.
“Columbus 2050” was presented to the crowd by Jason Valerius of MSA Professional Services, projecting a number of needs that need to be addressed.
All of them have high price tags.
A total of 20 to 25 residents showed up at the meeting in person with six attending remotely.
“We’ve engaged in this process doing two plans in parallel,” said Valerius. One is the 2050 plan, the 30-year look at facilities. The other plan is the comprehensive plan which is a little bit more near-term, a 10- to 20-year look at all issues that the city has some influence on.”
The facilities plan includes eight facilities; city hall, the senior center, community center, library, the separate library annex, police department, public works and the fire department.
“Ultimately this project is about the needs and the capital spending planning for those facilities,” Valerius said. “There are issues of various types with these buildings, but we needed to figure out in more detail what those issues are and to identify what improvements could address any shortcomings.”
Planning was funded, in part, by a grant awarded in 2008. A Community Engagement Team (CET) was formed for that purpose. Staff and community members formed that team. Early on, however, the team decided that the school district’s needs were most urgent. Most of its efforts were directed at addressing those issues first.
More recently a plan for city facilities has been developed and feedback has been sought. In 2019 a meeting was held at the Columbus Pavilion and about 60 people attended. The results from that meeting were incorporated into the Columbus 2050 plan presented Tuesday. The council is expected to review the plan and may approve it this summer.
“There’s still a lot of information that we’re going to need to get before the plan is approved,” said Mayor Michael Thom when contacted Wednesday. “I’m just really happy that the entire process has involved a lot of community engagement efforts and a lot of people have touched the process. Now we at City Hall have to go over the entire recommendation and make sure that it will actually work.”
“It is important to note that this plan does not commit the city to spending anything,” said Valerius. “What it does do is create some kind of consensus as to what the priorities are so it’s easy to decide what projects to start with and how much spending will be needed to proceed.”
The Columbus Public Works garage is identified as a high priority, standing as it does in a flood plain. According to the plan that “renders it vulnerable when it is needed to support emergency response.” Its five structures are in varying degrees of disrepair. A new 36,000 square-foot facility on six to eight acres is recommended at a cost of $5.8 million.
The fire station is also a high priority as it is too small to meet current or future needs. A new 21,000 square foot facility is recommended, perhaps to accommodate a regional fire protection facility. The cost is estimated at $5.8 million and would most likely be built on the former Countryside Ford dealership site on West James Street.
City Hall is a medium priority, and although it is in good condition, it will need about $2.5 million in repairs over the next 20 years. The auditorium on the top floor – a low priority – will cost an additional $4 million in privately raised funds.
The Senior Center and adjacent Community Center are medium priority. They are both described as undersized, awkwardly configured and in need of roof replacement. A new facility of 12,000 square feet is recommended and would cost an estimated $4.5 million. The study recommends repairing the existing facility to get another 10 years of use until a new facility can be constructed.
The Public Library and Annex are medium priority. Both are in good condition but are too small to meet the community’s needs. A new facility is about 20,000 square feet is recommended and could be built adjacent to the city hall/senior center/community center site. Property would need to be acquired to make that happen.
The Police Station is a low priority. It is reported to be in good condition but not well suited to its purpose. A 14,000 square-foot facility – including an attached garage – is recommended at a cost of $4.2 million.
Despite the facility needs, public feedback was generally centered on other priories.
“The two biggest issues that we heard about repeatedly were the desire for the downtown to be more robust, with investment in the buildings and new and sounder businesses,” said Valerius. “The other, as we mentioned, is a desire for the school system to be strong and specifically for school buildings to be invested in. We heard repeatedly that school buildings need an investment.”
The community took a step forward in addressing those issues with the passing of a $30 million school referendum on April 7.
Surveys revealed that people enjoy living in Columbus because it is a safe place to live and because it is affordable.
“I thought that was worth noting because we’ll obviously be talking about taxes,” said Valerius.
Road repairs were also a high priority among those surveyed.
Growth is anticipated, but large private investment has not been strong in recent years.
“The bottom line is that Columbus is a great place to live, so it’s important to keep in mind that you’re going to be doing multiple things at the same time,” said Valerius. “It’s important to keep investing in downtown, to keep working with and supporting the success of the school district and to continue to have high quality programming.”
Positive comments were shared for the library, rec. department and senior center’s programs.
“We heard a lot of positive things and we’re especially enthused about the amount of collaboration and working together that those departments have,” Valerius said. “Those are clear success stories, but they will need investment in facilities to be able to continue that.”
Several audience members lobbied for action at the public library, which has been struggling to meet space needs for decades.
“There are obviously some numbers in there that need to be discussed further,” said Thom. “It still needs to go through a pretty good revision with the council itself. We’ll probably have to do a workshop to go through the recommendations – because that’s what it is at this point, a recommendation.”
