Study recommends more staffing, new fire substation in Beaver Dam

A much-awaited study in Beaver Dam found the fire and rescue department needs to boost staffing and should consider building a new substation on the north side.
On Monday, the Common Council heard the results of a study about the fire department's operations and future. The city's police and fire commission approved spending $9,500 last year to piggy back off of the county's study about emergency services in the region. The study was presented by Strategic Management and Consulting.
According to Dana Sechler, vice president of Strategic Management, the department has a daily staffing shortage based on the volume of calls received.
"They're doing a good job on the current model, getting by," he said. According to the review, the department is just meeting the minimum staff response requirements for low-level fire calls. If another call comes in, the department then has to call additional staff in on overtime or call another agency for mutual aid.
Right now, there are three rotating 24-hour shifts with one shift captain, five full-time staff, one paid-on-call lieutenant and seven paid-on-call staff per shift.
The fire department has four ambulances, with two staffed by full-time crews at any given time. The other two are used if there are multiple EMS calls at once or if there is a request for inter-facility patient transport, which again involves calling full-time staff in on overtime or relying on paid on-call staff to respond to pages.
The report recommends that the department staff a third ambulance at all times and have the staff cross-trained for both fire and paramedic response.
The report also recommended that the city should hire a full-time fire inspector to help catch up on fire inspections, while that person would be available to take calls. The review suggests hiring a training chief.
A referendum to seek funding for the new staffing is recommended.
Also recommended is a new substation on the north side of Beaver Dam. Fire Chief Alan Mannel has advocated for a new fire station as the north side of Beaver Dam develops to cut down response times from the current fire station south of downtown, 205 S. Lincoln Ave. The Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department also provides responses to areas outside of city limits, further straining staff.
The report says a substation should be on Ganske Road/Highway B, west of Highway 151. The report says the station could also become a training center in collaboration with Moraine Park Technical College and could become a new revenue stream.
The review is a guide and city officials will decide what to implement and how. The police and fire commission is due to review the study.
