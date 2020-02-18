Study recommends more staffing, new fire substation in Beaver Dam

A much-awaited study in Beaver Dam found the fire and rescue department needs to boost staffing and should consider building a new substation on the north side.

On Monday, the Common Council heard the results of a study about the fire department's operations and future. The city's police and fire commission approved spending $9,500 last year to piggy back off of the county's study about emergency services in the region. The study was presented by Strategic Management and Consulting.

According to Dana Sechler, vice president of Strategic Management, the department has a daily staffing shortage based on the volume of calls received.

"They're doing a good job on the current model, getting by," he said. According to the review, the department is just meeting the minimum staff response requirements for low-level fire calls. If another call comes in, the department then has to call additional staff in on overtime or call another agency for mutual aid.

Right now, there are three rotating 24-hour shifts with one shift captain, five full-time staff, one paid-on-call lieutenant and seven paid-on-call staff per shift.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}