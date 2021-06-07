Study reveals housing shortage in Dodge County

JUNEAU – Affordable housing options are few, and that will likely continue.
That’s the conclusion of a housing study presented at the Dodge County Executive Committee meeting at 9 a.m. in the Administration Building.
Russ Kashian, of the UW-Whitewater Fiscal and Economic Research Center, and research assistant Clayton Gallmann presented some of their draft findings Monday in front of a crowd of 25 or so municipal and county officials.
“Dodge County has somewhat of an affordable housing challenge,” said Kashian. “It isn’t as enormous as it is in other communities, primarily because the housing prices here are a little less expensive. The challenge is that as Dodge County becomes more and more popular, and it will as the push comes up from Dane County and Jefferson County and they discover Dodge County, the challenge will become greater and the reason is that the supply of housing is very tight.”
He said short supply will drive prices up, as is seen in the current market. New housing starts have dropped substantially over the past year, largely due to high costs and shortages of building materials.
He spoke against the notion that Millennials don’t want to own homes.
“The rate of home ownership among Millennials (people reaching young adulthood in the early 21st century) is about the same as it was for Baby Boomers (people born from 1946 to 1964, during the post–World War II baby boom),” he said, adding that each generation is slightly lower than the previous one. “It changes slightly, but not a big number. It’s not going from 67 percent to 40. It’s going from 67 percent to 63 or 64 percent. So this idea that as your children and grandchildren get older they’re not going to want to own a home anyhow is not accurate. They want to own a home just like you and I. We will continue to have a continued push into demand.”
Demand will be acute at the lower end of the income scale as house prices continue to rise, especially for those with low or limited income.
Gallmann, a senior at UW-Whitewater, led a slide presentation showing a steady rise in household (population) growth as forecast by the Department of Administration.
“Demand is outpacing supply,” said Gallmann, sharing a chart showing that the median home price in Dodge County rose from $132,321 in 2016 to $195,500 in April of 2021. That compares to $289,900 in the south-central region of the state and $235,000 around the state.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said her city is working to allow, and is in the process of building, smaller homes on smaller lots to meet a growing need.
Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) is one of the few tools to allow developers to build affordable housing. In that way cities use deferred tax dollars from the developments involved to cover the cost of infrastructure (roads, utilities and site work). Costs are reimbursed by the higher valuation of the developed property.
Kashian said TIFs do not work well for residential housing as infrastructure costs are frequently too high to be recovered. State law severely limits TIF funding for housing purposes.
He said cities can do things to allow for affordable housing options, even though there are no simple answers.
“In the next 10 years, the problem will get worse,” Kashian said. “Prices will go up. Rents will go up. And it will impact the lower end of the market.
A shortage of housing could also limit population growth.
If current construction rates persist and households grow as expected by the Department of Administration (3,145 between 2020 and 2030), a shortage of 1,597 units is projected.
Median rent in Dodge County rose from $761 per month in 2015 to $810 in 2019, and is expected to rise in coming years, again especially challenging for those with low or limited incomes.
Statistics for area municipalities paint a picture of housing shortages for the future, especially if home and multi-family building continues to lag. In Beaver Dam there will be 1.46 months of single-family home supply (given current demand), with an annual median cost appreciation of 7.9 percent. A total of 37 percent of households will be below the Alice (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) threshold and are likely to struggle with housing costs. Beaver Dam had 226 units authorized by permits from 2016 to 2020. A total of 749 additional households are anticipated by 2030.
A total of 568 units are projected to be built by 2030, which is 181 homes short of what is needed.
Projections of the study are available on the Dodge County website, www.co.dodge.wi.gov, and entering "housing study" into the search. The study is in draft form, with more information to be added in coming weeks.