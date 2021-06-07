Study reveals housing shortage in Dodge County

JUNEAU – Affordable housing options are few, and that will likely continue.

That’s the conclusion of a housing study presented at the Dodge County Executive Committee meeting at 9 a.m. in the Administration Building.

Russ Kashian, of the UW-Whitewater Fiscal and Economic Research Center, and research assistant Clayton Gallmann presented some of their draft findings Monday in front of a crowd of 25 or so municipal and county officials.

“Dodge County has somewhat of an affordable housing challenge,” said Kashian. “It isn’t as enormous as it is in other communities, primarily because the housing prices here are a little less expensive. The challenge is that as Dodge County becomes more and more popular, and it will as the push comes up from Dane County and Jefferson County and they discover Dodge County, the challenge will become greater and the reason is that the supply of housing is very tight.”

He said short supply will drive prices up, as is seen in the current market. New housing starts have dropped substantially over the past year, largely due to high costs and shortages of building materials.

He spoke against the notion that Millennials don’t want to own homes.