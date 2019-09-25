With suicide rates in Juneau County higher than the state average, a local group is working to raise awareness and spread prevention methods.
On Sept. 27 the Juneau County Suicide Prevention Coalition is holding the Fifth Annual Suicide Prevention Walk at Mauston’s Riverside Park. The walk starts at 6 p.m., with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. At dusk participants can release luminarias to memorialize and honor those lost to suicide.
“The walk is a means to bring awareness about the number of people lost to suicide” said Juneau County Suicide Prevention Coalition secretary Judy Sengstock. “Many do not realize it effects the county, but it does.”
The suicide rate in Juneau County currently sits at 20.1 per 100,000 people, which is higher than the Wisconsin rate of 14.5 per 100,000 people. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15-24 year olds in Wisconsin.
Sengstock said the Suicide Prevention Walk started as a means to spread awareness in Juneau County, but has since expanded to an increased focus on prevention.
“Suicide is preventable,” Sengstock said.
Registration for the walk costs $10 for students and $20 for adults. Each participant will receive a t-shirt. A 2XL shirt costs an additional $3. Participants are encouraged to pick out glow in the dark colors to wear for the walk.
The walk is one of a series of events for the Juneau County Suicide Prevention Coalition in September coinciding with National Suicide Prevention Month. The group also helped with the Be The Light campaign, which saw messages of hope and positivity placed around Mauston.
“Each year we attract more and different people to pass on the message,” Sengstock said. “It’s a way for loved ones to remember family, friends, and community members lost to suicide.”
For more information on the Suicide Prevention Walk or the Juneau County Suicide Prevention Coalition, call 608-847-9373 or search Juneau County Suicide Prevention Coalition on Facebook.
