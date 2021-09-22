Suit against county, federal officials refiled

A federal lawsuit filed against the federal government and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was dismissed in August, but has since been refiled and now names Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg as a defendant.

In the suit refiled Sept. 15, in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Wisconsin, Selepri Amachree said he was illegally detained in the Dodge County Jail for more than six months by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the suit, Amachree — an African immigrant who has had permanent legal resident status in the United States for 50 years — was taken into custody on Feb. 27, 2017, at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Juneau. A federal judge ordered Amachree to be released from jail in September 2017.

Defendants named in the suit include U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; ICE officers Brent Kriehn and Joseph Halase; Board of Immigration Appeals; Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg; retired Dodge County Detective Robert Neuman; and Dodge County. Defendants named said they had not been served and had no comment regarding the suit.

The refiled suit seeks a jury trial and does not specify damages, but the previous complaint sought $5 million.

