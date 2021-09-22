Suit against county, federal officials refiled

A federal lawsuit filed against the federal government and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was dismissed in August, but has since been refiled and now names Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg as a defendant.
In the suit refiled Sept. 15, in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Wisconsin, Selepri Amachree said he was illegally detained in the Dodge County Jail for more than six months by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
According to the suit, Amachree — an African immigrant who has had permanent legal resident status in the United States for 50 years — was taken into custody on Feb. 27, 2017, at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Juneau. A federal judge ordered Amachree to be released from jail in September 2017.
Defendants named in the suit include U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; ICE officers Brent Kriehn and Joseph Halase; Board of Immigration Appeals; Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg; retired Dodge County Detective Robert Neuman; and Dodge County. Defendants named said they had not been served and had no comment regarding the suit.
The refiled suit seeks a jury trial and does not specify damages, but the previous complaint sought $5 million.
Amachree’s detention in 2017 relates to an order to deport him issued Nov. 7, 2002, that was appealed. The order was part of a drug conviction, but federal courts eventually determined that such convictions were not grounds for deportation and Amachree’s case was sent by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals to the Board of Immigration Appeals on Feb. 7, 2007. For unexplained reasons, the BIA did not act on the matter for 10 years, until Amachree had been in custody at the Dodge County Jail for six months.
When it did act, the deportation order was immediately vacated and Amachree was freed.
The day Amachree was taken into custody, he was at the sheriff’s office to meet with Schmidt regarding a background check that was conducted because Amachree had been meeting with clients at the Dodge County Jail. Amachree operates XTreme Intervention, a business that enrolls drug-addicted people into treatment programs, typically Teen Challenge programs that are out of state, and transports them to the program.
The lawsuit contends that Amachree’s arrest was the result of a “conspiracy” between the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County District Attorney and ICE’s Chicago office. It cites email exchanges in the days before his arrest.
The day that arrest took place, Schmidt sent an email to 30 people including local police chiefs, Dodge County Circuit Court judges, the Dodge County District Attorney, Dodge County administrator and others. That email alleged that Amachree was taking advantage of people financially and behaved inappropriately with female clients but also stated “I have no evidence at this time to proceed with a criminal investigation.”
The claim against Neuman is that he was negligent in his investigation of Amachree and falsely alleged Amachree had used an alias, broken into the homes of women and assaulted women.
In the lawsuit, Amachree denies the allegations about inappropriate behavior and financial misconduct and characterizes parts of the background investigation as being based on “hearsay” and false information. The suit also states that the false allegations Schmidt made in the email on Feb. 27, 2018, have damaged his reputation and business.
Amachree has continued to live in Beaver Dam and operate XTreme Intervention since his release.