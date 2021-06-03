Sullivan man charged with sexual assault of teen runaway

A Sullivan man was charged with sexual assault after being found with a teen girl at his residence.
Alexander Blersch, 30, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court on Wednesday with felony use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, felony repeated sexual assault of the same child and felony abduction of a child. Judge Troy Cross set $10,000 cash bond, and Blersch remains in custody according to online records. Blersch may not have contact with the victim, her residence, her workplace, her school or any other person under the age of 18. He faces nearly a century in prison and $250,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.
According to the complaint, a Columbia County Sheriff's Sergeant was dispatched to a residence in the county for a report of a missing juvenile on May 29. The witness reported her teenage granddaughter was missing when she got home from work. The girl had left a note saying that school was exhausting and that she didn't like restrictions on her cell phone. "I love you, but please let me go," the note said.
The complaint says that law enforcement also found two lists apparently written for the girl in second person about things to remember and what to pack, including an iPhone when the victim had a Samsung.
The witness told law enforcement the girl asked the witness to not wake her up for school and then claimed to have missed the bus. One of the victim's friends expressed concern to the grandmother about the victim's interactions with older men and provided a phone number for an iPhone provided by one of the men. The phone number was registered with an email address and birthdate associated with Blersch.
The phone was pinged near Blersch's residence. Law enforcement found Blersch and the girl there. The complaint states the victim told police she originally told Blersch she was 18 after meeting on Snapchat, but when they met in person and after he bought her the phone, she told him she was 15. The victim reported Blersch told her they couldn't "do anything" because of her age and asked why she lied.
The complaint says the victim told law enforcement she and Blersch had sexual intercourse about eight times including at locations in Columbia County.
According to the complaint, Blersch said law enforcement would have a good case against him if they searched his phone while he was being taken into custody.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 21.
