Summer celebration planned in Beaver Dam this weekend

A summer celebration is planned from 4- 7p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Habitat for Humanity Restore, 1022 Madison St., to bring the community together and learn more about each other.

There will be a potluck dinner at 5 p.m.

The event is being put together by Radical Justice of Beaver Dam. Group members share resources with one another about how to address racism and internal bias, and the group has organized several events.

“We are trying to find ways to get in the community and be more helpful,” Jennifer Campbell said, who is also a child psychologist.

Campbell said she has noticed issues with racism and bullying and went to the group to discuss a way to bring everyone together which resulted in the idea of the summer event.

“The idea is a big block party,” Campbell said.

Renae Henning said that during the pandemic people were cooped up and did not have an ability to build relationships with others.

“It is time for us to go out and meet our neighbors,” Henning said.

Everyone is invited. Elisha Barudin said the people will be able to gather around the Habitat for Humanity building.