 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer concert season at Swan Park ends with Neil Diamond tribute artist
0 Comments
alert top story

Summer concert season at Swan Park ends with Neil Diamond tribute artist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Summer concert season at Swan Park ends with Neil Diamond tribute artist

Eric Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute artist, performs at Swan City Park as the final performance of the summer concert series.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

The concert series at Swan Park ended on Wednesday with the rescheduled performance of Eric Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute artist.

Diamond was originally able to perform in the middle of the series on July 14, but the concert was rained out and rescheduled leading to Diamond being the last performance of the season.

“Concert attendance was outstanding this year and the feedback was very positive,” Jana Stephens, Beaver Dam community activities and services department director. “It was truly a special concert season.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The concerts were held in the band shell of Swan City Park beginning on June 16.

“So many people reached out to me to share how much they appreciate the music in the park and the community spirit the concerts generate,” Stephens said. “It is such a pleasure to coordinate these events, and I am already planning for next year’s concert series.”

Fall brings some fun as well, Stephens said. Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services Department is planning a whole new line-up of programs for children and adults such as the Fall Downtown Fest.

To find out more information visit cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Murder hornet nest found in Washington state

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zeman, Leonard H.
Obituaries

Zeman, Leonard H.

NORTH FREEDOM – Leonard H. Zeman, age 88, of North Freedom, passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Riverwood Memory Care in Wisconsin Dells.

Gaastra, William "Bill"
Obituaries

Gaastra, William "Bill"

RANDOLPH—William Louis Gaastra went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News