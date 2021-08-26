Summer concert season at Swan Park ends with Neil Diamond tribute artist

The concert series at Swan Park ended on Wednesday with the rescheduled performance of Eric Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute artist.

Diamond was originally able to perform in the middle of the series on July 14, but the concert was rained out and rescheduled leading to Diamond being the last performance of the season.

“Concert attendance was outstanding this year and the feedback was very positive,” Jana Stephens, Beaver Dam community activities and services department director. “It was truly a special concert season.”

The concerts were held in the band shell of Swan City Park beginning on June 16.

“So many people reached out to me to share how much they appreciate the music in the park and the community spirit the concerts generate,” Stephens said. “It is such a pleasure to coordinate these events, and I am already planning for next year’s concert series.”

Fall brings some fun as well, Stephens said. Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services Department is planning a whole new line-up of programs for children and adults such as the Fall Downtown Fest.

To find out more information visit cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas.