Jeffery J. Parker, 40, was charged Thursday by a federal grand jury in Madison with the robbery of Summit Credit Union in Portage.
According to a criminal complaint, Parker was responsible for an armed robbery of Summit Credit Union at 110 Harry Drive, on Aug. 16 where he took $11,312.99. Parker then restrained six people with zip ties before leaving the scene.
Following the robbery, Parker led Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers on a chase going more than 100 mph on Interstate 39, after an attempted traffic stop by deputies who identified Parker by a silver Ford Fusion, which matched the suspect’s description.
According to authorities, Parker exited I-39 onto Highway 51 and proceeded to East Washington Avenue in Madison. Parker then struck another vehicle on East Washington Avenue and Stoughton Road.
Parker was then taken to Divine Savior Healthcare by deputies to be examined before he was taken to the Columbia County Jail.
Portage Police officers searched Parker’s car, finding a black hooded sweatshirt, plastic zip ties and about $11,259.
Charges filed in Columbia County Circuit Court against Parker included robbery of a financial institution and six other felony counts of false imprisonment. However, all charges by Columbia County were dropped when federal charges were filed Aug. 24.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Parker could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.
