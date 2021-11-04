Sun Prairie man appears in court charged with shoplifting over $2,000 of items from Beaver Dam business

JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Sun Prairie man made his initial appearance in court Wednesday charged with stealing a cart of merchandise from a Beaver Dam store including two television.
Kenneth Maclin faces felony counts of retail theft and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. He could face up to 10 years in prison of the charges.
Maclin appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $10,000 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, Maclin may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the business.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam police were advised on Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. that a man was walking out a back door of an unidentified business stealing televisions. The man had a full cart of items including the televisions, but some items were recovered before he left in a Jeep Patriot being driven by another person.
The vehicle was stopped by another officer on North Spring Street at Woodland Drive.
Police observed video footage that allegedly showed Maclin in the store walking around with a cart full of electronics such as televisions and computers. He entered the outdoor lawn and garden area with the cart and appeared to remove the security devices attached to items prior to leaving out the fire door with the cart.
An employee approached Maclin and was able to retrieve the cart with some items still in it. In total, $1,500 worth of items were still in the cart. However $1,100 of items were found in the vehicle after it was located including a 43-inch smart television, an Acer computer and monitor and another electronic item. All the items that were retrieved were undamaged.
The driver of the vehicle allegedly said Maclin had a drug problem and had been smoking crack when officers arrived. Remnants of the drug and other items to drugs were found in the vehicle.
The driver alleged that Maclin had paid her to drive him around and she knew he was doing wrong when he put the items in the Jeep so she drove when he asked her to, but stopped when the officers pulled her over. The woman does face misdemeanor charges.
Maclin allegedly said he planned to sell the items in order to buy cocaine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 11.