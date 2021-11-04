Sun Prairie man appears in court charged with shoplifting over $2,000 of items from Beaver Dam business

JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Sun Prairie man made his initial appearance in court Wednesday charged with stealing a cart of merchandise from a Beaver Dam store including two television.

Kenneth Maclin faces felony counts of retail theft and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. He could face up to 10 years in prison of the charges.

Maclin appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $10,000 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, Maclin may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the business.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam police were advised on Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. that a man was walking out a back door of an unidentified business stealing televisions. The man had a full cart of items including the televisions, but some items were recovered before he left in a Jeep Patriot being driven by another person.

The vehicle was stopped by another officer on North Spring Street at Woodland Drive.

