Sun Prairie man charged with sexual assault
Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock

The Columbia County Courthouse is seen in downtown Portage.

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register

A Sun Prairie man appeared on a charge of sexual assault in Columbia County on Wednesday.

Kyle Ready, 28, was charged with second-degree sexual assault. He had already posted a $250 cash bond on June 15. He faces up to 40 years of incarceration and $100,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.

According to the complaint, Ready performed a sexual act on a woman who was sleeping in May at a location in Columbus. The woman reported telling Ready that she did not want him to perform sexual acts on her while she was sleeping, but it continued.

An officer reported questioning Ready about the incident. The officer said that Ready admitted to a certain sexual act on the woman while she was sleeping and said “I guess so” in reference to another act without her consent. The complaint says that Ready told law enforcement he wasn’t sure how many times it happened and that he was trying to get some sexual action, using a slang term.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

0 Comments

